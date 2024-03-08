The course "Building DApps in Ethereum Blockchain" aims to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to design, develop, and deploy decentralized applications (DApps) on the Ethereum blockchain. By the end of the course, participants will have acquired the necessary skills to design, develop, and deploy their own DApps on the Ethereum blockchain. They will be equipped to tackle real-world challenges in the blockchain industry, with the ability to contribute to projects related to decentralized finance, supply chain management, digital identity, and more.
Introduction to Ethereum Blockchain
This course is part of Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
16 quizzes
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 initiates a fundamental exploration of Ethereum and smart contracts, dissecting intricate components like nodes, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), gas, and network dynamics. Learners uncover the pivotal roles these elements play in the blockchain ecosystem, tracing the evolution of smart contracts with historical context. Moving to Solidity, the programming language for Ethereum smart contracts, participants grasp fundamental elements before delving into decentralized applications and blockchain development.
What's included
25 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Module 2 delves into the fundamental aspects of Ethereum development, examining key components like the EVM, node types, and client varieties. Participants gain insights into blockchain architecture while exploring essential development tools such as Remix IDE, Visual Studio, Truffle, and Ganache. The module enhances skills by understanding MetaMask and Web3.js integration for efficient and secure smart contract interactions, establishing a solid foundation for Ethereum-based decentralized application development.
What's included
27 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Module 3 provides a thorough examination of the foundational elements of smart contract development. Participants explore essential concepts, focusing on the structure and syntax vital for creating effective smart contracts. The module elucidates the significance of smart contracts through detailed writing and testing methodologies. Learners gain proficiency in deploying smart contracts, navigating testnets and faucets, and understanding transaction intricacies. This equips participants with the skills and knowledge to confidently construct, test, and deploy smart contracts, establishing a strong foundation for their foray into blockchain development.
What's included
13 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In Module 4, participants are led through advanced Ethereum development concepts. They explore the eth package, mastering its applications and constructing projects with the potent Web3.js library. Delving into the dynamic world of smart contract events, learners uncover strategies for effective interaction and callback utilization. This module enhances developers' ability to seamlessly engage with smart contracts, elevating their proficiency in deploying and interacting with decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain.
What's included
15 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.