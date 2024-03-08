EDUCBA
Introduction to Ethereum Blockchain
Introduction to Ethereum Blockchain

This course is part of Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

16 quizzes

This course is part of the Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 initiates a fundamental exploration of Ethereum and smart contracts, dissecting intricate components like nodes, the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), gas, and network dynamics. Learners uncover the pivotal roles these elements play in the blockchain ecosystem, tracing the evolution of smart contracts with historical context. Moving to Solidity, the programming language for Ethereum smart contracts, participants grasp fundamental elements before delving into decentralized applications and blockchain development.

What's included

25 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Module 2 delves into the fundamental aspects of Ethereum development, examining key components like the EVM, node types, and client varieties. Participants gain insights into blockchain architecture while exploring essential development tools such as Remix IDE, Visual Studio, Truffle, and Ganache. The module enhances skills by understanding MetaMask and Web3.js integration for efficient and secure smart contract interactions, establishing a solid foundation for Ethereum-based decentralized application development.

What's included

27 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Module 3 provides a thorough examination of the foundational elements of smart contract development. Participants explore essential concepts, focusing on the structure and syntax vital for creating effective smart contracts. The module elucidates the significance of smart contracts through detailed writing and testing methodologies. Learners gain proficiency in deploying smart contracts, navigating testnets and faucets, and understanding transaction intricacies. This equips participants with the skills and knowledge to confidently construct, test, and deploy smart contracts, establishing a strong foundation for their foray into blockchain development.

What's included

13 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In Module 4, participants are led through advanced Ethereum development concepts. They explore the eth package, mastering its applications and constructing projects with the potent Web3.js library. Delving into the dynamic world of smart contract events, learners uncover strategies for effective interaction and callback utilization. This module enhances developers' ability to seamlessly engage with smart contracts, elevating their proficiency in deploying and interacting with decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain.

What's included

15 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

