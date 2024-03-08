EDUCBA
Advanced Smart Contract Development
Advanced Smart Contract Development

This course is part of Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization

Taught in English

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of Solidity, the programming language for Ethereum smart contracts. Participants will grasp Solidity basics and delve into advanced features such as inheritance, libraries, and structures. The module then covers various smart contract design patterns, encompassing Factory, Singleton, and Oracle patterns. Security considerations are addressed, focusing on challenges, delegation calls, message senders, visibility modifiers, and best practices. Additionally, participants will understand upgradeability patterns, learn how to create proxy contracts, and implement governance mechanisms for robust smart contract development. This module equips learners with a holistic understanding of Solidity and smart contract design principles.

This module offers a comprehensive journey into the realm of blockchain tokens and Ethereum functionality. Participants will delve into various token types, with a specific focus on the widely used ERC20 standard. The module guides learners through the process of creating, deploying, and documenting ERC20 tokens, providing practical insights. Additionally, participants will gain a nuanced understanding of gas fees, wei usage, and the distinction between gas fee and gas price, optimizing transaction costs. The module concludes with an exploration of Ethereum channels, covering payment and state channels, enhancing participants' understanding of advanced blockchain functionalities.

This module offers a deep dive into access control mechanisms within smart contracts. Participants will engage in discussions on ownership concepts and implement role-based access control using Access Control. The module explores the significance of user registration, covering diverse methods such as self-registration, invitation-based registration, and KYC processes. Smart contract authentication is thoroughly examined, shedding light on the inner workings of Ethereum smart contracts. Additionally, learners will identify permissioned access and gain insights into the concept of whitelisting. This module equips participants with the knowledge and skills to manage access, authenticate users, and implement secure authorization in blockchain applications.

