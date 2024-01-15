This specialization is intended for aspiring blockchain enthusiasts, developers, security professionals, and decision makers. After completing this specialization, learners will understand advanced cryptography techniques, gain insight into PoW and PoS models, learn to construct robust blockchain security mechanisms, develop and implement security protocols, analyze and secure Smart Contracts, identify and mitigate risks, understand asymmetric cryptography, and learn best practices for private key generation, management, and storage.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this three-course specialization, learners will reinforce their learning utilizing interactive recap activities to review lessons, interactive activities, ungraded quizzes to test what they have learned at a lesson-level, and graded exams to test what they've learned at a module level.