The Blockchain and Cryptography Overview course is a part of the Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization and introduces you to fundamental cryptographic principles. You will gain insight into concepts such as hash functions in blockchain, core components and advantages of blockchain, and assumptions and challenges in blockchain security. You will also learn about core blockchain concepts, highlight security measures against prevalent threats, and comprehend consensus security challenges while exploring well-known algorithms like Proof of Work and Proof of Stake.
Blockchain and Cryptography Overview
This course is part of Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe the purpose of hash functions and public key cryptography in blockchain security.
Explore the fundamentals of blockchain technology, including blocks, chains, and network security, and identify and encounter basic threats.
Analyze the security of Proof of Work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), and alternative consensus methods.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
8 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module will cover the cryptography basics of blockchain, like hash functions and digital signatures using public key cryptography. The module also introduces you to the core components and advantages of blockchain and the assumptions and challenges in blockchain security, such as the vulnerability of losing private keys and different types of wallets. Finally, you will also learn about the factors influencing blockchain risk appraisal.
What's included
9 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about blockchain fundamentals, its promises, and the security essentials. From understanding the basics to recognizing potential threats, this module provides a concise overview, setting the stage for deeper insights into blockchain technology.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of blockchain security and smart contracts. You will gain insight into key concepts such as user safety, node and network safety, and an overview of smart contracts. The module also delves into the security aspects of smart contracts and the process of auditing them.
What's included
6 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt
This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Blockchain and Cryptography Overview course. In this assignment, you will be able to explain the various consensus mechanisms and highlight the security measures that can be implemented to protect the blockchain networks.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 peer review
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.