SkillUp EdTech
Blockchain and Cryptography Overview
SkillUp EdTech

Blockchain and Cryptography Overview

This course is part of Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Jignasha Dalal
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Jignasha Dalal

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the purpose of hash functions and public key cryptography in blockchain security.

  • Explore the fundamentals of blockchain technology, including blocks, chains, and network security, and identify and encounter basic threats.

  • Analyze the security of Proof of Work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), and alternative consensus methods.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

8 assignments

This course is part of the Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

This module will cover the cryptography basics of blockchain, like hash functions and digital signatures using public key cryptography. The module also introduces you to the core components and advantages of blockchain and the assumptions and challenges in blockchain security, such as the vulnerability of losing private keys and different types of wallets. Finally, you will also learn about the factors influencing blockchain risk appraisal.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about blockchain fundamentals, its promises, and the security essentials. From understanding the basics to recognizing potential threats, this module provides a concise overview, setting the stage for deeper insights into blockchain technology.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of blockchain security and smart contracts. You will gain insight into key concepts such as user safety, node and network safety, and an overview of smart contracts. The module also delves into the security aspects of smart contracts and the process of auditing them.

What's included

6 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts taught in the Blockchain and Cryptography Overview course. In this assignment, you will be able to explain the various consensus mechanisms and highlight the security measures that can be implemented to protect the blockchain networks.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructors

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

