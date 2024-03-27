The Business Implementation and Security course is a part of the Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization. This course introduces you to fundamental cryptographic principles and the transformative potential of blockchain across various industries. You will gain insight into the three leading frameworks in blockchain technology, including Ethereum, Corda, and Hyperledger Fabric. Additionally, you will gain insight into cryptographic protocols, business continuity, and disaster recovery.
Business Implementation and Security
This course is part of Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization
Taught in English
Explain how to integrate blockchain technology into business operations while prioritizing robust security measures.
Evaluate practical strategies for deploying distributed ledger solutions across industries.
Identify key considerations for safeguarding sensitive data and mitigating potential threats within the blockchain ecosystem.
Explain how to address real-world challenges in implementing blockchain in a business.
March 2024
9 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore the transformative potential of blockchain in corporate environments and the three leading frameworks reshaping industries, including Ethereum, Corda, and Hyperledger Fabric. The module also covers the details of smart contracts, decentralized applications, and permissioned ledgers. You will gain practical insights into implementing blockchain solutions for business needs through the unique features of each platform. Finally, you will learn how to leverage the power of blockchain to enable you to make informed decisions and drive innovation within your organization.
7 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about cryptographic protocols, business continuity or disaster recovery, and contract management. You will also explore product distribution and monetization. This module covers data access management and infrastructure management.
6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn the importance of recognizing the alternative types of distributed ledger technologies offering unique features and advantages. If you go beyond blockchain, you can find new potential and use cases for decentralized systems. The module discusses the vulnerabilities in blockchain ecosystems, such as network-level attacks and system-level attacks in blockchain ecosystems, and offers real-world insights to strengthen security measures. This module also explores the weaknesses in cryptographic foundations, smart contracts, and consensus mechanisms. Finally, you will gain insight into proactively addressing vulnerabilities and making informed decisions to secure blockchain implementations.
6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will work on a peer-review assignment that entails a comprehensive examination of blockchain technology, encompassing its architecture, security measures, and real-world implications. The focus is on analyzing prominent blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, Corda, and Hyperledger Fabric, investigating their architectural designs and security protocols. Additionally, it involves exploring the practical applications of blockchain technology in various business scenarios, considering its impact on aspects like business continuity, product distribution, and regulatory compliance. Through critical analysis and discussion, the assignment aims to provide insight into the potential and challenges of blockchain technology in shaping the digital landscape.
1 video2 readings1 peer review
