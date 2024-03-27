Prepare for a career in blockchain technology and learn in-demand skills such as blockchain security risks and cryptographic principles in less than 4 months. The three courses in this specialization will prepare you for Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) exam and help you master the art of performing blockchain network security risk analysis.
The first course, Blockchain and Cryptography Overview, explains the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and blockchain. The second course, Cutting-Edge Blockchain Security Mechanisms, delves into advanced strategies to protect blockchain technology from potential threats and vulnerabilities of smart contracts. The last course, Business Implementation and Security, describes blockchain in business and provides real-world insights for maintaining blockchain security.
By the end of this specialization, you will be able to
Explore cryptographic principles that apply in blockchain technology, focusing on hash functions and digital signatures.
Analyze the security implications of blockchain consensus mechanisms like Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of Work (PoW).
Describe the security considerations associated with smart contracts in blockchain technology.
Evaluate and minimize security risks fundamental in blockchain technology.
The specialization is best suited for both coding and non-coding professionals interested in blockchain security, and individuals working in cybersecurity and blockchain domains.
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization concludes with a hands-on peer-review assignment. This end-term project incorporates the learnings of the entire course and is reviewed by your peers to foster learning and feedback.
The peer-reviewed assignments will help you to:
Gain a comprehensive assessment for your assignment with diverse feedback
Actively learn with a highly engaging process of peer reviews
Gain a collaborative learning experience
The end-term projects are based on:
Consensus algorithms
Blockchain Security mechanisms
Business vulnerabilities and blockchain security