SkillUp EdTech
Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization

Launch your career in blockchain security. Master skills in cryptographic principles, blockchain consensus mechanisms, security protocols, and risk assessment strategies

Taught in English

Jignasha Dalal
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Jignasha Dalal

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore cryptographic principles that apply in blockchain technology, focusing on hash functions and digital signatures. 

  • Analyze the security implications of blockchain consensus mechanisms like Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of Work (PoW).

  • Describe the security considerations associated with smart contracts in blockchain technology.

  • Evaluate and minimize security risks fundamental in blockchain technology.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from SkillUp EdTech
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Blockchain and Cryptography Overview

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the purpose of hash functions and public key cryptography in blockchain security.

  • Explore the fundamentals of blockchain technology, including blocks, chains, and network security, and identify and encounter basic threats.

  • Analyze the security of Proof of Work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), and alternative consensus methods.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Smart contract security
Category: Cryptography for blockchain
Category: Blockchain consensus
Category: Blockchain risk appraisal and security
Category: Hash functions in blockchain

Cutting-Edge Blockchain Security Mechanisms

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore architectural and cryptographic security measures designed to safeguard cryptographic systems and smart contracts.

  • Explain various security vulnerabilities, threats in smart contract development, reentrancy, unchecked return values, and phishing attacks.

  • Identify and mitigate common security threats, such as denial of service attacks, race conditions, and frontrunning, among others.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Threat identification and mitigation
Category: Smart contract vulnerabilities
Category: Security system design
Category: Blockchain security
Category: Cryptographic security measures

Business Implementation and Security

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain how to integrate blockchain technology into business operations while prioritizing robust security measures.

  • Evaluate practical strategies for deploying distributed ledger solutions across industries.

  • Identify key considerations for safeguarding sensitive data and mitigating potential threats within the blockchain ecosystem.

  • Explain how to address real-world challenges in implementing blockchain in a business.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cross-chain communication
Category: Alternative Distributed Ledger Technologies
Category: Permissioned blockchain architecture
Category: Product distribution and monetization
Category: Public blockchain architecture

Instructors

Jignasha Dalal
SkillUp EdTech
3 Courses129 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions