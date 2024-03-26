SkillUp EdTech
Cutting-Edge Blockchain Security Mechanisms
Cutting-Edge Blockchain Security Mechanisms

This course is part of Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
7 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Explore architectural and cryptographic security measures designed to safeguard cryptographic systems and smart contracts.

  • Explain various security vulnerabilities, threats in smart contract development, reentrancy, unchecked return values, and phishing attacks.

  • Identify and mitigate common security threats, such as denial of service attacks, race conditions, and frontrunning, among others.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

9 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Certified Blockchain Security Professional (CBSP) Exam Prep Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will gain insight into the architectural security measures implemented in blockchain technology for secure communication. You will also learn about various cryptographic security measures to enhance the security of blockchain. Further, you will also explore advanced privacy-enhancing features in blockchain along with the concepts of confidential transactions that protect your data. Finally, you will learn about cryptographic techniques, such as homomorphic encryption and threshold cryptography to enable security and privacy.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will discover smart contract security by exploring various vulnerabilities and threats that have the potential to compromise the integrity of blockchain-based applications. You will discover the concepts of reentrancy in smart contract security and the risks associated with arithmetic operations. You will also gain insight into the significance of validating return values from external function calls. Furthermore, you will explore phishing attacks that attack tx.origin variable. Finally, you will learn about the role of oracles in the blockchain ecosystem, and the common mistakes committed during the deployment of smart contracts.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn the importance of implementing robust security mechanisms in blockchain systems to prevent blockchain from potential exploits. You will explore various security implications related to denial-of-service attacks, timestamp dependence, and short addresses, among others. Additionally, you will gain insights into the concepts of race conditions vulnerabilities and front-running attacks that compromise the security of smart contracts. Finally, you will also learn the techniques for preventing the risks associated with race conditions, front-running, and shadowing variables and explore some real-life examples of security attacks and the techniques used by attackers to compromise blockchain systems.

What's included

6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This is a peer-review assignment that explores different aspects of blockchain security, covering tools like multi-signatures and techniques like zero-knowledge proofs. From safeguarding against reentrancy to addressing real-world threats like denial-of-service, learners delve into practical challenges. The study encourages proposing solutions, fostering a robust understanding of securing blockchain systems.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

