    Advanced Data Visualization with Tableau

    Advanced Statistical Analysis and Tools

    Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure

    Blockchain and Cryptography Overview

    Business Implementation and Security

    Cutting-Edge Blockchain Security Mechanisms

    Data Collection and Root Cause Analysis

    Generative AI: Supercharge Your Product Management Career

    Get Started with Mail and Calendar Applications: Outlook

    Get Started with Messaging & Collaboration Apps: Teams/Zoom

    Get Started with Presentation Applications: PowerPoint

    Get Started with Spreadsheet Applications: Excel

    Get Started with Word Processing Applications: Word

    Getting Started with Tableau

    Improvement Techniques and Control Tools

    Intro to Lean Six Sigma and Project Identification Methods

    Introduction to Scrum Master Profession

    Leadership and Team Management

    Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure

    Managing Identity Services using AD DS and Microsoft Entra

    Managing Storage and Networking

    Managing Windows Servers, Virtualization, & Containerization

    Networking and Migration in Azure

    Office Productivity Software and Windows Fundamentals

    Overview: Six Sigma and the Organization

    Power BI Data Analyst Associate Prep

    Power BI Data Analyst Prep

    Practice Exam for AIPMM Certified Product Manager (CPM)

    Practice Exam for CAPM Certification

    Practice Exam for Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification

    Practice Exam for ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC)

    Prep for Microsoft Azure Data Engineer Associate Cert DP-203

    Product Management: Building AI-Powered Products

    Product Management: Developing and Delivering a New Product

    Product Management: Foundations & Stakeholder Collaboration

    Product Management: Initial Product Strategy and Plan

    Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management

    Project Management Foundations, Initiation, and Planning

    Scrum Master Capstone

    Six Sigma for Process Improvement

    Software Development on SAP HANA

    The Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Capstone

    The DMAIC Framework - Define and Measure Phase

    The DMAIC Framework: Analyze, Improve, and Control Phase

    Working as a Scrum Master

    Other topics to explore

    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Business
    1095 courses
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Health
    471 courses
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Language Learning
    150 courses