This course provides an overview of the Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certification. We will share the process required to qualify for the exam, specific education requirements, and exam specifics. We will wrap up the course with a 50-question mock exam designed to prepare you for the CSM certification test.
Practice Exam for Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification
What you'll learn
List CSM testing and eligibility requirements.
Summarize what to expect from the CSM test.
Explain how to prepare for the CSM test.
Complete a CSM Practice Test.
There are 2 modules in this course
This module will cover the eligibility, sign-up process, and test overview for the CSM exam. It will then list and explain the seven domains of knowledge on which the aspirants will be tested in the CSM exam. You will also learn the percentage and number of questions that will be included in the CSM exam. Next, the module will present the testing strategies you can use to approach the exam. You will learn about the resources and some tips to use while attempting the CSM exam. In the next lesson, you will discover how you can check your readiness for the exam and will also attempt a 20-question Practice test.
In this module, you will be apprised with some CSM exam instructions on how to attempt the exam correctly. You will then attempt a Mock test comprising 50 questions.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.