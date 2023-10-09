SkillUp EdTech
Practice Exam for Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification
SkillUp EdTech

Practice Exam for Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

1,720 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
5.0

(19 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • List CSM testing and eligibility requirements.

  • Summarize what to expect from the CSM test.

  • Explain how to prepare for the CSM test.

  • Complete a CSM Practice Test.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

2 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
5.0

(19 reviews)

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is available as part of
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be asked to select a specific program.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This module will cover the eligibility, sign-up process, and test overview for the CSM exam. It will then list and explain the seven domains of knowledge on which the aspirants will be tested in the CSM exam. You will also learn the percentage and number of questions that will be included in the CSM exam. Next, the module will present the testing strategies you can use to approach the exam. You will learn about the resources and some tips to use while attempting the CSM exam. In the next lesson, you will discover how you can check your readiness for the exam and will also attempt a 20-question Practice test.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment

In this module, you will be apprised with some CSM exam instructions on how to attempt the exam correctly. You will then attempt a Mock test comprising 50 questions.

What's included

3 readings1 assignment

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions