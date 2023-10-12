Demand for Scrum Masters is expected to grow considerably over the next 10 years. In this program, you’ll start mastering the essential skills, tools, and methodologies that Scrum Masters use every day.
Scrum Masters play a leading role on projects across industries, using Agile project management methodologies to guide projects to a successful close. They work to remove obstacles or impediments that may hinder project progress. They facilitate Scrum events such as daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, sprint reviews, and retrospectives. They plan, track, and lead all communication and collaboration between leadership and key team members. This program covers everything a Scrum Master does as part of the role.
When you complete this Specialization, you will have a portfolio of real-world projects to showcase your proficiency to employers.
This program is designed for beginners, no prior experience is necessary. However, the program is also beneficial for professionals who have some experience in Project Management or Agile projects and want to level up their careers with modern development practices and skills. This specialization also helps prepare learners to take the CSM certification exam from Scrum Alliance by providing a realistic practice exam. Additionally, the program will benefit those interested in other certifications such as the PMI-ACP and PMI-DASM.
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you will take the theory and skills gained and apply it to real-world scenarios. From building a timeline, tracking issues, or setting up a communications plan, we will provide realistic scenarios you might encounter as a Scrum Master. Compiling these tools together will provide you with a portfolio showcasing your experience to help you shine for potential employers.
The final course in this program is a course that was developed based on the CSM exam from Scrum Alliance. It will test your learnings about Agile and being a Scrum Master and help prepare you for taking the official CSM exam down the road.