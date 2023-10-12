SkillUp EdTech
Scrum Master Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

Scrum Master Specialization

Launch your career as a Scrum Master. Enhance your career with Scrum Master in-demand skills and practical, hands-on exercises to get you job-ready fast. No prior experience necessary.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Daniel C. Yeomans
Matt Versdahl
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Daniel C. Yeomans

What you'll learn

  • Master the most up-to-date concepts, tools, principles, and the language Scrum Masters use regularly

  • Apply your new Scrum Master skills to real-world projects

  • Build a portfolio of projects to showcase your Scrum Master skills to employers

  • Take a practice exam designed to prepare you for the CSM certification exam from Scrum Alliance

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

Introduction to Scrum Master Profession

Course 19 hours4.6 (146 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the role of the Scrum Master to include a position description, benefits of the position, and key skills essential to success.

  • Compare and contrast the role of the Scrum Master to a traditional project manager.

  • Describe opportunities for Scrum Masters in the current work environment to include potential employment, job requirements, and salary ranges.

  • Define certification opportunities in Agile and Scrum to include Scrum Alliance CSM, PMI-ACP, and PMI-DASM.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: Kanban
Category: Sprints
Category: Product Backlog
Category: User Story

Working as a Scrum Master

Course 217 hours4.2 (25 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the Scrum Process flow and the various artifacts required at different phases of the process flow and create Scrum Personas.

  • Develop a Working Agreement to foster a collaborative environment for your team members.

  • Develop a retrospective for a given scenario and use coaching techniques to resolve a dysfunctional team.

  • Develop a Product Vision and goals and collaborate with the Product Owner to refine a Backlog.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: Kanban
Category: Agile Management
Category: Scrum (Software Development)
Category: Servant Leadership

Scrum Master Capstone

Course 313 hours4.9 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply Scrum skills, create project charters, perform Stacey analysis, and identify and prioritize stakeholders with optimal engagement methods.

  • Create a working agreement, User Stories, product backlog, Sprint backlog, analyze risks, and develop an Agile risk register.

  • Perform relative estimation for story points, calculate team velocity, develop a Kanban board, and generate a burndown chart.

  • Evaluate daily Scrum meeting best practices, prepare for a demo, conduct a retrospective, and discuss Scrum certification opportunities.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: Kanban Board
Category: Product Roadmap
Category: User Story
Category: Sprint backlog

Practice Exam for Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification

Course 42 hours5.0 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • List CSM testing and eligibility requirements.

  • Summarize what to expect from the CSM test.

  • Explain how to prepare for the CSM test.

  • Complete a CSM Practice Test.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: CSM
Category: agile
Category: Scrum Alliance
Category: Certification

Instructors

Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses31,184 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

