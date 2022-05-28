This course is designed to help Scrum beginners review knowledge in order to prepare to take the Scrum Master Certification Exam. We will review several of the Scrum Methodologies and the Sprint process as well as complete several exercises and discussions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
CSM Exam Preparation
In this module, we will explain what topics are included in the Certified Scrum Master Exam, review the Agile Manifesto, define Scrum, and discuss the empirical process of Scrum. We will also explore challenges you may face when implementing Scrum, and review the Scrum pillars and values.
Scrum Roles, Events and Artifacts
In this module, we will review the Scrum roles and responsibilities. We will explore the responsibilities of a Scrum Master, and take a look at Scrum events, including meetings and who should attend. Lastly, we will review Scrum Artifacts, User Stories, and the Definition of Done.
