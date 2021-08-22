This course is designed to help Scrum beginners learn the foundational knowledge to become proficient with Agile Scrum. Throughout the course, learners will explore Agile methodologies and benefits of building incrementally. They will also learn about the roles within Scrum teams, events that happen during a Sprint, Agile artifacts, and the Definition of Done for a Sprint.
This course is part of the Scrum Master Certification Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No background required
What you will learn
How to differentiate between Waterfall and Agile
Managing tasks and events within a Sprint
Scrum terminology and roles
No background required
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Certified Scrum Master courses
In this module, we will explore the courses included within this specialization and discuss the outline of the Scrum and Agile Curriculum. We will also take a look at what you will learn in this first course, as well as introduce your instructor for this journey.
Agile and Scrum Basics
In this module, we will discuss the Agile methodologies, Agile Manifesto Values and Principles, and Agile Economics. We'll compare Agile and Waterfall, and explain some of the benefits of building incrementally.
Agile Basics and Roles
In this module, we will take a look at the Scrum Pillars and Values. We will also discuss Scrum Teams and the roles within a Scrum Team. Lastly, we'll explore User Stories and Task Management.
Scrum Events: the Sprint, Vision, Planning, Review, and Retrospective
In this module, we'll explore the Sprint and what events happen during the Sprint. We will also discuss these events individually and list what happens during each meeting.
Agile Artifacts: Vision, Product Backlog, Sprint Backlog, and Product Increment
In this module, we will discuss the different Agile Artifacts, the Product Increment and the Agile Vision. We will also explore the Sprint Backlog, the Product Backlog, and the Release Backlog. Lastly, we'll take a look at Story Points and how they are calculated, as well and the Definition of Done for the Sprint.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.15%
- 4 stars18.78%
- 3 stars3.72%
- 2 stars1.39%
- 1 star0.93%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO SCRUM MASTER TRAINING
it's a great course it explained in a very simple way and marked in the memory in a easy and practical way thank you so much for that kindness support.
This course was great. It was straightforward yet extremely informative. Please use more inclusive language next time. The scrum masters were almost always described as men.
I absolutely loved the interaction and spepecialized reading available within the course to help you really understand the skill you are learning.
Solid course. The exercises were pretty skipible, but I think they are hard to do for a general online audience. So good to try
About the Scrum Master Certification Specialization
In this Specialization, you'll learn about managing tasks and events within a Sprint, Scrum terminology and roles, Scrum reporting, and managing risks. We'll discuss Story Points and User Stories, scaling Scrum, Continuous Integration, test-Driven Development (TDD), and Behavior Driven Development (BDD).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.