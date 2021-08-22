About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Scrum Master Certification Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to differentiate between Waterfall and Agile

  • Managing tasks and events within a Sprint

  • Scrum terminology and roles

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,953 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Welcome to the Certified Scrum Master courses

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete

Agile and Scrum Basics

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Agile Basics and Roles

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Scrum Events: the Sprint, Vision, Planning, Review, and Retrospective

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Agile Artifacts: Vision, Product Backlog, Sprint Backlog, and Product Increment

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Scrum Master Certification Specialization

Scrum Master Certification

