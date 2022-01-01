No prior experience required.
Scrum Master Certification Specialization
Learn to be a Scrum Master. This Specialization is designed to help Scrum beginners learn the foundational knowledge to become proficient with Agile Scrum
What you will learn
How to differentiate between Waterfall and Agile
Managing tasks and events within a Sprint
Scrum terminology and roles
What velocity is, how to track it, and how velocity points are determined
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this Specialization, you'll create a plan for Continuous Integration, define your cross-functional team functions, and design a plan for practicing DevOps using Cloud and Virtualization. Because Scrum is a collaborative effort, you will be working and communicating with others in the course to discuss approaches and styles.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Scrum Master Training
This course is designed to help Scrum beginners learn the foundational knowledge to become proficient with Agile Scrum. Throughout the course, learners will explore Agile methodologies and benefits of building incrementally. They will also learn about the roles within Scrum teams, events that happen during a Sprint, Agile artifacts, and the Definition of Done for a Sprint.
Scrum Master Certification: Scrum Methodologies
This course is designed to help Scrum beginners learn the foundational knowledge to become proficient with Agile Scrum. Throughout the course, learners will explore User Stories and how they are prioritized in Agile, Velocity, Backlog Refinement, and Market Actions. Learners will also learn about different Scrum Reports and methods of managing risks.
Scrum Master Certification: Scaling Agile and the Team-of-Teams
Prior to starting this course, we recommend that you complete the first two courses in this specialization: Introduction to Scrum Master Training and Scrum Methodology.
Combining Scrum with Other Agile Methodologies
This course is designed to help Scrum beginners become more proficient with Agile Scrum. This course explores layering other Agile methodologies on top of Scrum.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
