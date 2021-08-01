AT
Apr 14, 2022
The tutor took his time to explain each concept and the videos were short and straight to the point. Assignments and class works were challenging, which helps in understanding what is being taught.
BS
Nov 1, 2021
Heavy content for a 2 weeks course. But wait, this is just the first course of 4! It is quite complete on Scrum artifacts and some caveats of the methodology.
By Matt O•
Aug 1, 2021
Slides were crammed, busy, and chock full of typos. LIke, typos all over the place. Worse, the speaker was not exceptionally excited, charismatic, or even useful; my attention competed with trying to read the slides and listen to him at the same time. I usually had to pause, read the slides, then play, but then I'd just listen to him basically say the same thing. Why do a Coursera? What's the value-add? I could just google it or read a book. Ideally the human presenter adds something. I tried a different Agile course before this one, and although it wasn't scrum and wasn't what I wanted, the presenter had concise slides and used a pen draw arrows, write notes, make connections, and interact with the material. I helped me listen and I read. It worked together. It's just really hard to pay attention to this guy. My girlfriend walked in and asked why I looked annoyed. I said I was doing a Coursera class. She shrugged and said, "yeah. quality isn't usually very high, is it."
By Brian C•
Dec 8, 2021
While the content was in general applicable and accessible, I found the number of spelling errors and incorrect word usage in so many sections very distracting and lowered my confidence in the content. Spelling "Scrum", "scum" in one place, using "conversion" in place of "conversation" and "sophisticated" spelled "sofisticated" was very unnerving. Also, Scrum is a very human process, so why can't we see video of an actual scrum process in action? Why is it always theoretical descriptions of what people do etc?
By Dmytro P•
Aug 29, 2021
Hi! This course will not help you if you plan to be prepared for PSM exam. Choose another course.
By Kelly B•
Feb 14, 2022
Really great beginner course for an intro to Scrum and Agile process. It was very helpful and would recommend if you are thinking of a Scrum career.
By Ngala N N•
Feb 2, 2022
this course is one of the most important courses in my career development as it helped me understand the process in building a functional solution.
By Stacey W•
Jul 26, 2021
Great, simple to follow training with a good mix of online learning, reading, exercizes and tests.
By Asha S•
Aug 28, 2021
Course was good, language was simple and easy to understand.
By C G•
Aug 20, 2021
Someone really needs to go proofread the materials. There are MANY mistakes.
By Adeyinka O•
Dec 3, 2021
The presentations are concise though detailed, but devoid of unnecessary contents. The calmness and ease of presentation is mentally alerting, you're totally engrossed throughout the presentations, and you might not necessarily need so much revision to recap concepts and details. It is worth all the time and commitment.
By Oriolowo N•
May 15, 2022
Very educative and totally worth it. I'm happy and i feel fulfilled being able to complete this course successfully. Looking forward to all the great opportunities it will offer me in my carreer. Thank you so much to all the people and teams of Coursera. God bless you.
By Tija B•
Dec 4, 2021
A very well-made course. Very explanatory and easy to follow. Some minor grammar errors, and two additional reading materials have been expired, but those ar the only cons that I can think of. Deifintely worth to take this course!
By Lawrence P•
May 4, 2022
The course is really informative and reenforces knowledge and practices I have in my current workplace. I found a few mispellings and mispronunciations, but they didn't distract from the content delivery whatsoever.
By Adeleye A T•
Apr 15, 2022
By Bruno R S•
Nov 2, 2021
By Richa K•
Apr 20, 2022
I am able to understand the concept of Scrum Master with all ease because of the simplicity in a way of explaining the core concepts with good examples.
By Maged A•
Oct 18, 2021
it's a great course it explained in a very simple way and marked in the memory in a easy and practical way thank you so much for that kindness support.
By A T T•
May 5, 2022
The course content and the instructor were all exceptional. Thank you for the opportunity given to me to partake in the course. I am honoured.
By Joanna W•
May 14, 2022
An excellent introduction, not just to the processes of the various Agile frameworks, but to the underlying values and rationale for them.
By Ashish K V•
Jan 11, 2022
Concepts are very well explained. Said that, I am not clear with the difference between Acceptance criteria and Definition of done.
By Mohamed F•
May 15, 2022
This course is very valuable and to the point. Instructor is very organized and focused. The material is very good and helpful.
By Alex Q•
Feb 14, 2022
Great course. Provides a very gentle introduction to the Scrum methodology. Explains concepts very clearly. Highly recommened.
By Ankit S•
May 2, 2022
Really loved it and kudos to all the Professors. An informative knowledgeable course on scrum and agile methodologies.
By Nicolas B•
Mar 20, 2022
Muy interesante y claro el contenido. Realmente se da una idea claro de como funciona la metodologia.
By Kara•
Feb 3, 2022
Very comprehensive introduction to Scrum Master. Easy to follwo along, great delivery by instructor.
By Wallace G•
Oct 5, 2021
Helpful, thorough, fair iquizzes, walked away with a solid understanding of the principles of Scrum.