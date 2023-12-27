SkillUp EdTech
Introduction to Scrum Master Profession
SkillUp EdTech

Introduction to Scrum Master Profession

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the role of the Scrum Master to include a position description, benefits of the position, and key skills essential to success.

  • Compare and contrast the role of the Scrum Master to a traditional project manager.

  • Describe opportunities for Scrum Masters in the current work environment to include potential employment, job requirements, and salary ranges.

  • Define certification opportunities in Agile and Scrum to include Scrum Alliance CSM, PMI-ACP, and PMI-DASM.

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

This module defines the Scrum Master's role and summarizes the Scrum Framework and the Scrum Master’s involvement. It also describes how the role benefits the organization. In addition, the module also sums up the key skills required to be a successful Scrum Master. You will also discover the critical tasks the Scrum Master performs daily. Then, you can go through a reading on the Adaptive Methodologies where the Scrum Master role is essential. A hands-on activity will reiterate your learning of the role and skills of the Scrum Master.

What's included

6 videos6 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module compares traditional project management with a scrum master role. In the module, you will learn about the opportunities for Scrum Masters in the current work environment with examples. The module also summarizes the Scrum Master position job requirements by experience and skills. In addition, it will discuss various salary ranges from entry-level to experienced Scrum Masters. You will also perform a hands-on activity by matching your skillset with a job opportunity that interests you.

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Welcome to Module 3 of the Introduction to the Scrum Master Profession course. In this Module: We begin with a comprehensive overview of what we covered in the first two modules. We summarize various roles in Scrum, Scrum Master skills and competencies, review the Scrum process and highlight the Scrum Master involvement. Next, our Subject Matter Experts (SME) discuss potential Scrum Master employment opportunities. They provide guidance and tips for anyone considering a Scrum Master position. Our final instructional video highlights the criteria for achieving three certifications: PMI-ACP, PMI-DASM, and the Scrum Alliance CSM. We also list two other popular credentials that are addressed in this course. Our SME team returns to share their thoughts on the Scrum Master environment. They share opportunities for Scrum Masters outside the IT environment and some helpful tips to improve your Scrum Master resume. A glossary of terms is provided to help you understand and recall key definitions used in the course. A final graded examination will allow you to determine your readiness level to challenge the certifications we shared in the course. A final course wrap-up will again feature our SME team. They will share advice on who should pursue a job as Scrum Master, challenges you will encounter, and examples of how to overcome those challenges.

What's included

4 videos6 readings2 assignments

In this project you will challenged to perform a SWOT analysis on the Scrum Master role to determine potential opportunities to the organization if accomplished well or threats if the position is not conducted successfully.

What's included

1 reading1 peer review3 plugins

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.9 (30 ratings)
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,430 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

