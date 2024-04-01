SkillUp EdTech
Working as a Scrum Master
SkillUp EdTech

Working as a Scrum Master

This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Matt Versdahl

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

2,361 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.2

(25 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the Scrum Process flow and the various artifacts required at different phases of the process flow and create Scrum Personas.

  • Develop a Working Agreement to foster a collaborative environment for your team members.

  • Develop a retrospective for a given scenario and use coaching techniques to resolve a dysfunctional team.

  • Develop a Product Vision and goals and collaborate with the Product Owner to refine a Backlog.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

13 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.2

(25 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is available as part of
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be asked to select a specific program.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This module is divided into two lessons. The first lesson will introduce you to what a Scrum Master does and their responsibilities. You will gain an understanding of the role and what makes it unique. By the end of the first lesson, you should be able to articulate how this role differs from others in the Scrum Methodology and how this job may differ depending on the organization’s needs. Since leadership is a key component in Scrum, the second lesson will cover how you can set yourself up for success in this role and the skills and traits to accomplish this. In addition, you will perform hands-on activities to reiterate your learning on Scrum process and will create personas for different scenarios.

What's included

9 videos8 readings3 assignments2 plugins

Module 2 has two lessons that cover key aspects of the Scrum Master role. Lesson one focuses on stakeholder management and the Scrum Master's role as a facilitator, along with creating a working agreement. Lesson two explores maximizing influence with the team, emphasizing the Scrum Master's role as a coach. The module provides practical tools and techniques for effective team management, stakeholder handling, and maintaining team focus during Sprints.

What's included

9 videos5 readings3 assignments2 plugins

Module three focuses on the role of the Scrum Master in facilitating team growth through coaching, inspiring collaboration and creativity, leading by example, and protecting the team from distractions and roadblocks. The first lesson will cover the Servant Leadership concept, and the second lesson will elucidate some ideas around collaboration and working with the Product Owner.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 assignments2 plugins

In Module 4, you will learn how to handle change and address organizational impediments in product development effectively. Gain skills to overcome impediments and use the Force Field Analysis Methodology for problem-solving. Learn to manage conflicts, maintain team focus, and handle dependencies. Develop the ability to recognize, evaluate, and respond to team interactions as a Scrum Master. Finally, understand common change models. Hands-on activities will reinforce the lessons' concepts.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 assignments2 plugins

In this module, you review the previous modules. You cover the flow of the Scrum Process, including essential steps such as Product Backlog refinement, Sprint Planning, Daily Scrums, Sprint Review, and Sprint Retrospective. In addition, you attempt a final project in which you perform a Retrospective and suggest the one big change. Additionally, this module delves into three popular Agile and Scrum certifications: Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Disciplined Agile Scrum Master (DASM), and Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP). If you haven't taken this module as part of the IBM IT Project Manager PC or the IBM IT Scrum Master PC, we encourage you to enroll in the recommended course, Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum. Your feedback is highly valuable to us, so we encourage you to rate the course and provide a review to help us enhance our content. Once again, we thank you for taking this course, and we wish you the best in applying your new knowledge and skills.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment1 peer review5 plugins

Instructors

Instructor ratings
3.3 (6 ratings)
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,215 learners
Matt Versdahl
SkillUp EdTech
2 Courses10,838 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 25

4.2

25 reviews

  • 5 stars

    68%

  • 4 stars

    12%

  • 3 stars

    4%

  • 2 stars

    8%

  • 1 star

    8%

BN
5

Reviewed on Mar 31, 2024

MS
4

Reviewed on Dec 31, 2023

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions