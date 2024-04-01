With the evolving trends, it’s become essential for project management in all development spheres to take on a new avatar. Organizations are looking forward to more efficient ways to manage their development projects. Agile and Scrum methodologies have to some extent met the changing needs of the management environment.
Working as a Scrum Master
What you'll learn
Identify the Scrum Process flow and the various artifacts required at different phases of the process flow and create Scrum Personas.
Develop a Working Agreement to foster a collaborative environment for your team members.
Develop a retrospective for a given scenario and use coaching techniques to resolve a dysfunctional team.
Develop a Product Vision and goals and collaborate with the Product Owner to refine a Backlog.
There are 5 modules in this course
This module is divided into two lessons. The first lesson will introduce you to what a Scrum Master does and their responsibilities. You will gain an understanding of the role and what makes it unique. By the end of the first lesson, you should be able to articulate how this role differs from others in the Scrum Methodology and how this job may differ depending on the organization’s needs. Since leadership is a key component in Scrum, the second lesson will cover how you can set yourself up for success in this role and the skills and traits to accomplish this. In addition, you will perform hands-on activities to reiterate your learning on Scrum process and will create personas for different scenarios.
9 videos8 readings3 assignments2 plugins
Module 2 has two lessons that cover key aspects of the Scrum Master role. Lesson one focuses on stakeholder management and the Scrum Master's role as a facilitator, along with creating a working agreement. Lesson two explores maximizing influence with the team, emphasizing the Scrum Master's role as a coach. The module provides practical tools and techniques for effective team management, stakeholder handling, and maintaining team focus during Sprints.
9 videos5 readings3 assignments2 plugins
Module three focuses on the role of the Scrum Master in facilitating team growth through coaching, inspiring collaboration and creativity, leading by example, and protecting the team from distractions and roadblocks. The first lesson will cover the Servant Leadership concept, and the second lesson will elucidate some ideas around collaboration and working with the Product Owner.
9 videos3 readings3 assignments2 plugins
In Module 4, you will learn how to handle change and address organizational impediments in product development effectively. Gain skills to overcome impediments and use the Force Field Analysis Methodology for problem-solving. Learn to manage conflicts, maintain team focus, and handle dependencies. Develop the ability to recognize, evaluate, and respond to team interactions as a Scrum Master. Finally, understand common change models. Hands-on activities will reinforce the lessons' concepts.
8 videos4 readings3 assignments2 plugins
In this module, you review the previous modules. You cover the flow of the Scrum Process, including essential steps such as Product Backlog refinement, Sprint Planning, Daily Scrums, Sprint Review, and Sprint Retrospective. In addition, you attempt a final project in which you perform a Retrospective and suggest the one big change. Additionally, this module delves into three popular Agile and Scrum certifications: Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Disciplined Agile Scrum Master (DASM), and Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP). If you haven't taken this module as part of the IBM IT Project Manager PC or the IBM IT Scrum Master PC, we encourage you to enroll in the recommended course, Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum. Your feedback is highly valuable to us, so we encourage you to rate the course and provide a review to help us enhance our content. Once again, we thank you for taking this course, and we wish you the best in applying your new knowledge and skills.
3 videos5 readings1 assignment1 peer review5 plugins
