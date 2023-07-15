Advance your career as an IT Scrum Master. As more organizations adopt Agile development practices, the demand for Scrum Masters, especially in the IT industry, is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 years. In this program, you’ll develop the skills, tools, and portfolio to have a competitive edge in the job market.
Scrum Masters play a crucial role leading teams using Agile project management methodologies to lead projects to a successful completion. They work to remove any obstacles that may hinder project completion or progress. They facilitate Scrum events such as daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, sprint reviews, and retrospectives. They plan, track, and lead all communication and collaboration between leadership and key team members.
An IT Scrum Master needs to be proficient in IT Fundamentals, the Software Development Lifecycle, DevOps, and Agile Project Management in order to lead successful IT projects. In this program, you’ll master these essential skills, tools, and methodologies. Upon completion, you’ll have a portfolio of real world projects and a Professional Certificate from IBM to showcase your proficiency to potential employers.
This program is ideal for existing software and IT professionals who want to level up their careers with modern development practices and skills. Additionally, the content covered during this program will help prepare learners for certifications such as the Scrum Alliance CSM, PMI-ACP, and PMI-DASM.
Applied Learning Project
This program has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. You’ll take the theory and skills you’ve learned and apply them to real-world scenarios. You will build a SWOT analysis, research the software engineering role, analyze DevOps scenarios, and create an Agile plan using ZenHub.
The courses also include practice with operating systems, programming, databases, networking, cybersecurity, cloud, software development tools, and languages. After completing this program you will have practical experience with some of the key tools used in the software engineering & IT industry.
In the capstone course of this program, you will play the role of an IT Scrum Master and apply your skills and knowledge from the previous courses to a real-life inspired project scenario. The final course will test your learnings about the Scrum Master profession and help prepare you for taking the official Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) certification exam.