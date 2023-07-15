IBM
IBM IT Scrum Master Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM IT Scrum Master Professional Certificate

Advance your career in IT as a Scrum Master. Develop the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in 3 months

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

5,798 already enrolled

What you'll learn

  • Master the most up-to-date practical skills and knowledge IT Scrum Masters use in their daily roles

  • Learn Agile concepts of adaptive planning, iterative development, and continuous improvement, resulting in early customer deliveries and value

  • Gain knowledge regarding software engineering, Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), software development tools, & DevOps essential characteristics

  • Apply your new skills to real-world projects, build a portfolio, and prepare for the CSM certification exam from Scrum Alliance

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Advance your career with in-demand skills

  • Receive professional-level training from IBM
  • Demonstrate your technical proficiency
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Introduction to Scrum Master Profession

Course 19 hours4.6 (144 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the role of the Scrum Master to include a position description, benefits of the position, and key skills essential to success.

  • Compare and contrast the role of the Scrum Master to a traditional project manager.

  • Describe opportunities for Scrum Masters in the current work environment to include potential employment, job requirements, and salary ranges.

  • Define certification opportunities in Agile and Scrum to include Scrum Alliance CSM, PMI-ACP, and PMI-DASM.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Information Technology
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: security
Category: Operating Systems

Information Technology (IT) Fundamentals for Everyone

Course 218 hours4.7 (87 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Define operating systems, computer components, programming concepts, databases, and explain the differences between commercial and open software

  • Summarize the importance of computer networks, including wired and wireless connections; explore network resources and storage types in MS Windows

  • Describe how to protect against security threats, address public browsing security concerns, and list password management best practices

  • List the benefits of cloud computing, describe the cloud infrastructure layer, virtual machines, and summarize features of ticketing systems

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: Kanban
Category: Agile Management
Category: Scrum (Software Development)
Category: Servant Leadership

Introduction to Software Engineering

Course 314 hours4.7 (880 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe software engineering, Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), and software development tools, technologies and stacks.

  • List different types of programming languages and create basic programming constructs such as loops and conditions using Python. 

  • Outline approaches to application architecture and design, patterns, and deployment architectures. 

  • Summarize the skills required in software engineering and describe the career options it provides.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: CSM
Category: agile
Category: Scrum Alliance
Category: Certification

Introduction to DevOps

Course 49 hours4.8 (2,506 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • The essential characteristics of DevOps including building a culture of shared responsibility, transparency, and embracing failure.

  • The importance of Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery, Infrastructure as Code, Test Driven Development, Behavior Driven Development.

  • Essential DevOps concepts: software engineering practices, cloud native microservices, automated continuous deployments, and building resilient code.

  • The organizational impact of DevOps, including breaking down silos, working in cross functional teams, and sharing responsibilities.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: Kanban Board
Category: Product Roadmap
Category: User Story
Category: Sprint backlog

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

Course 59 hours4.9 (1,677 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Adopt the 5 practices of Agile, a subset of DevOps: small batches, minimum viable product, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.

  • Write good user stories, estimate and assign story points and track stories using a kanban board. Incorporate Scrum artifacts, events, and benefits.

  • Create and refine a product backlog using the sprint planning process. Produce potentially shippable product increments with every iteration.

  • Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. Use metrics to enhance performance, productivity, and client satisfaction.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Scrum Master
Category: Kanban
Category: Sprints
Category: Product Backlog
Category: User Story

Working as a Scrum Master

Course 617 hours4.2 (25 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify the Scrum Process flow and the various artifacts required at different phases of the process flow and create Scrum Personas.

  • Develop a Working Agreement to foster a collaborative environment for your team members.

  • Develop a retrospective for a given scenario and use coaching techniques to resolve a dysfunctional team.

  • Develop a Product Vision and goals and collaborate with the Product Owner to refine a Backlog.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Engineering
Category: Software Architecture
Category: Python Programming
Category: Agile and Scrum
Category: Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Scrum Master Capstone

Course 713 hours4.9 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Apply Scrum skills, create project charters, perform Stacey analysis, and identify and prioritize stakeholders with optimal engagement methods.

  • Create a working agreement, User Stories, product backlog, Sprint backlog, analyze risks, and develop an Agile risk register.

  • Perform relative estimation for story points, calculate team velocity, develop a Kanban board, and generate a burndown chart.

  • Evaluate daily Scrum meeting best practices, prepare for a demo, conduct a retrospective, and discuss Scrum certification opportunities.

Skills you'll gain

Category: CI/CD
Category: agile
Category: Devops
Category: TDD/BDD
Category: Cloud Native

Practice Exam for Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification

Course 82 hours5.0 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • List CSM testing and eligibility requirements.

  • Summarize what to expect from the CSM test.

  • Explain how to prepare for the CSM test.

  • Complete a CSM Practice Test.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Kanban
Category: Zenhub
Category: Scrum Methodology
Category: Agile Software Development
Category: Sprint Planning

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,944 learners
Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses30,799 learners
Matt Versdahl
SkillUp EdTech
2 Courses10,968 learners

Offered by

IBM
SkillUp EdTech

Placeholder

