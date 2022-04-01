This course is designed to help Scrum beginners apply gained knowledge to practice. We will review several of the Scrum Methodologies and the Sprint process as well as complete several exercises.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
User Stories, Product Backlog, and Kanban Board
In this module, we are going to review the backlog, build a backlog, and plan the agenda for a 2 week sprint. We will also plan the first Sprint and add acceptance criteria to the User Stories in the Sprint Plan. Lastly, we will build and configure the Kanban Board.
Validate a Quality Plan and Plan Sprint Execution
In this module, we are going to look at executing a test driven development plan, planning an agenda for the daily stand up, and creating a plan to deliver a working solution. We will also explore developing and improving a solution increment, and Scrum Master behavior.
Backlog Refinement, Packaging, Deployment, and Release
In this module, we are going to create an agenda for the Backlog Refinement Meeting and then create a plan for packaging and deployment.
End of Sprint Meetings and Readiness for the Next Sprint
In this module, we'll review criteria for the Definition of Done and plan agendas for the Sprint Review Meeting and Sprint Retrospective. We will also explore creating a Readiness plan for the next Sprint.
