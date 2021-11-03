About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Scrum Master Certification Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What velocity is, how to track it, and how velocity points are determined

  • Different Scrum Reports and what each is for

  • When and how to evaluate and identify risks

Course 2 of 4 in the
Scrum Master Certification Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Introduction

User Stories

2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Velocity Tracking, Backlog Refinement, and Backlog Prioritization

Week 2

Scrum Reporting, Team Swarming, and Risk Management

About the Scrum Master Certification Specialization

Scrum Master Certification

