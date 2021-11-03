This course is designed to help Scrum beginners learn the foundational knowledge to become proficient with Agile Scrum. Throughout the course, learners will explore User Stories and how they are prioritized in Agile, Velocity, Backlog Refinement, and Market Actions. Learners will also learn about different Scrum Reports and methods of managing risks.
No background required
What velocity is, how to track it, and how velocity points are determined
Different Scrum Reports and what each is for
When and how to evaluate and identify risks
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Course Introduction
In the following video, we will introduce the course and discuss what we will be exploring.
User Stories
In this module, we'll discuss User Stories: what they are, how they are used and created, and how to estimate story points, as well as methods of doing so.
Velocity Tracking, Backlog Refinement, and Backlog Prioritization
In this module, we'll explore velocity and how it is tracked, as well as take a look at Backlog Refinement and Backlog Prioritization.
Scrum Reporting, Team Swarming, and Risk Management
In this module, we will discuss the different charts used in Scrum reporting, how team swarming helps during the sprint, and evaluating the environment to manage risks.
Very helpful. Some type-o's and misses with transcription, but still able to follow along just fine
Simple and easy to digest. Methods that I directly use in my businessmoving forward. Thank you.
I enjoyed the instructor's knowledge and pace of the course.
Metrics and risk management in Agile/Scrum projects. A very clear introduction.
In this Specialization, you'll learn about managing tasks and events within a Sprint, Scrum terminology and roles, Scrum reporting, and managing risks. We'll discuss Story Points and User Stories, scaling Scrum, Continuous Integration, test-Driven Development (TDD), and Behavior Driven Development (BDD).
