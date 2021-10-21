LP
May 16, 2022
Very helpful. Some type-o's and misses with transcription, but still able to follow along just fine
BS
Nov 3, 2021
Metrics and risk management in Agile/Scrum projects. A very clear introduction.
By Marija L•
Oct 21, 2021
I like the course overall, it seems like a really good overview of Scrum terms, roles and processes. I would have liked more real life examples from practice. Speed up the videos for more comfortable listening.
By David D C P•
Jan 7, 2022
The answers for some question are not right. But overall the pace and the topics are good but it would be helpful to have more examples of how all these events happen during the sprit.
By Rafael V•
Dec 2, 2021
It's really not enough material for a course. This could have been covered in a single week, as part of another course.
By John W•
Jan 6, 2022
Rambling lectures aside, this course is really only geared towards software developers. If you're not an experienced software developer, this course will just be confusing and make more or less no sense since the instructor essentially assumes you're a developer who already understands the Scrum process and is just explaining it to you again. If you're a software developer, this course may be useful to you, but if you're not and you're just looking to expand your project management skillset, probably look elsewhere for a better Scrum/Agile course offering.
By Wallace G•
Oct 5, 2021
Solid, useful, complete. Quizzes were fair but thorough enough to ensure you have a good understanding of the Scrum methodology.
By Lawrence P•
May 17, 2022
By Bruno R S•
Nov 4, 2021
By Vardhireddy D L•
Nov 5, 2021
In this course I learned lot if things, explanation also very well. Thank you
By Rosamund W•
May 24, 2022
I enjoyed this course it was very insightful and I learned so much.
By Ernestra M•
Apr 8, 2022
I enjoyed the instructor's knowledge and pace of the course.
By Darshan M•
Jul 21, 2021
Very Informative and excellent study materials
By Juan V•
Jan 8, 2022
Informative, easy to understand and complete.
By Dmitrii K•
Nov 8, 2021
Good explanation of the Scrum techniques.
By Henry C•
Mar 8, 2022
Very easy to follow and understand
By Rupa B L•
May 18, 2022
Learned about Scrum reporting.
By Muhammad W A•
Jan 7, 2022
Good Experience to lean Scrum.
By Lucas H G•
Aug 23, 2021
Interesting and well explained
By MARIA F M R•
Sep 2, 2021
muy completo y entendible!
By marian•
Mar 2, 2022
difficult and fun course
By Sai L K•
Apr 25, 2022
Very Useful. Thank You.
By Tomas Z•
Mar 8, 2022
Tough but instructive
By Xara U•
Jan 18, 2022
Excelente Curso!!!
By Arjun R•
Dec 25, 2021
excellent learning
By Stephen D•
Mar 19, 2022
great refresher
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 20, 2021
Excelente Curso