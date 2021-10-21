Chevron Left
This course is designed to help Scrum beginners learn the foundational knowledge to become proficient with Agile Scrum. Throughout the course, learners will explore User Stories and how they are prioritized in Agile, Velocity, Backlog Refinement, and Market Actions. Learners will also learn about different Scrum Reports and methods of managing risks....

LP

May 16, 2022

Very helpful. Some type-o's and misses with transcription, but still able to follow along just fine

BS

Nov 3, 2021

Metrics and risk management in Agile/Scrum projects. A very clear introduction.

By Marija L

Oct 21, 2021

I like the course overall, it seems like a really good overview of Scrum terms, roles and processes. I would have liked more real life examples from practice. Speed up the videos for more comfortable listening.

By David D C P

Jan 7, 2022

The answers for some question are not right. But overall the pace and the topics are good but it would be helpful to have more examples of how all these events happen during the sprit.

By Rafael V

Dec 2, 2021

It's really not enough material for a course. This could have been covered in a single week, as part of another course.

By John W

Jan 6, 2022

Rambling lectures aside, this course is really only geared towards software developers. If you're not an experienced software developer, this course will just be confusing and make more or less no sense since the instructor essentially assumes you're a developer who already understands the Scrum process and is just explaining it to you again. If you're a software developer, this course may be useful to you, but if you're not and you're just looking to expand your project management skillset, probably look elsewhere for a better Scrum/Agile course offering.

By Wallace G

Oct 5, 2021

Solid, useful, complete. Quizzes were fair but thorough enough to ensure you have a good understanding of the Scrum methodology.

By Vardhireddy D L

Nov 5, 2021

In this course I learned lot if things, explanation also very well. Thank you

By Rosamund W

May 24, 2022

I enjoyed this course it was very insightful and I learned so much.

By Ernestra M

Apr 8, 2022

I enjoyed the instructor's knowledge and pace of the course.

By Darshan M

Jul 21, 2021

Very Informative and excellent study materials

By Juan V

Jan 8, 2022

Informative, easy to understand and complete.

By Dmitrii K

Nov 8, 2021

Good explanation of the Scrum techniques.

By Henry C

Mar 8, 2022

Very easy to follow and understand

By Rupa B L

May 18, 2022

L​earned about Scrum reporting.

By Muhammad W A

Jan 7, 2022

Good Experience to lean Scrum.

By Lucas H G

Aug 23, 2021

Interesting and well explained

By MARIA F M R

Sep 2, 2021

muy completo y entendible!

By marian

Mar 2, 2022

difficult and fun course

By Sai L K

Apr 25, 2022

Very Useful. Thank You.

By Tomas Z

Mar 8, 2022

Tough but instructive

By Xara U

Jan 18, 2022

Excelente Curso!!!

By Arjun R

Dec 25, 2021

excellent learning

By Stephen D

Mar 19, 2022

​great refresher

By Bujato H S L

Dec 20, 2021

Excelente Curso

