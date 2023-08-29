This course enables learners to apply the knowledge and skills of a Scrum Master that they have acquired throughout their participation in the IBM IT Scrum Master Professional Certificate (PC) or the SkillUp Scrum Master Specialization.
Scrum Master Capstone
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Apply Scrum skills, create project charters, perform Stacey analysis, and identify and prioritize stakeholders with optimal engagement methods.
Create a working agreement, User Stories, product backlog, Sprint backlog, analyze risks, and develop an Agile risk register.
Perform relative estimation for story points, calculate team velocity, develop a Kanban board, and generate a burndown chart.
Evaluate daily Scrum meeting best practices, prepare for a demo, conduct a retrospective, and discuss Scrum certification opportunities.
Skills you'll gain
There are 6 modules in this course
In module one, you initiate the project you will be working on during this course. This involves reviewing an Agile project charter and exploring the product roadmap for a commuter support business application. You will learn how to perform a Stacey Analysis using dedicated tools through a hands-on lab. In lesson two, you learn about stakeholder identification and engagement methods and meet your team members. Also, you develop a working agreement in a guided process and create one with your team in the second hands-on lab of this module.
6 videos5 readings2 assignments4 plugins
Module two consists of two lessons. In lesson 1, you learn about and create user stories and a product backlog for your project. In lesson two, you learn about and create an Agile risk register with the Force Field Analysis tool. You will also review and perform relative estimation for your user stories to determine story points and calculate velocity for the next Sprint.
4 videos2 readings3 assignments4 plugins
Module three focuses on Sprint planning and execution. In lesson one, you plan for the first Sprint by creating a Sprint backlog for your first Sprint of the project. From this backlog, you develop a Kanban board and a burndown chart to document and follow the team’s progress during the Sprint. In lesson 2, your team conducts a Sprint Review and demo. You evaluate Sprint One, make recommendations for improving daily Scrum meetings, and determine the actions required following the review.
2 videos3 readings2 assignments4 plugins
Module four consists of closing out the Sprint and conducting some analysis. In lesson one, you hold the Sprint retrospective meeting where you recommend changes in how to conduct the upcoming Sprints based on how you and your team believe the Sprint went. Then in lesson two, you close out the Sprint and prepare a game plan for the next Sprint by developing another user story, updating the product backlog, and creating another Kanban board.
1 video5 readings3 assignments3 plugins
In module five, you launch the minimal viable product (MVP). In lesson one, you analyze Sprints 1 and 2 in preparation for the launch, including the launch burndown chart and customer feedback. Based on the review, you developed a Sprint 3 execution plan and defined course corrections for launch goals. In lesson 2, you summarize the end-to-end product launch and final demo feedback for Sprint 3. You review and refine the product backlog and develop User Stories for a Release Sprint, which supports version 2 of the product.
1 video4 readings3 assignments3 plugins
Module six contains two lessons and a bonus lesson. In lesson one, you read the project submission requirements and submit your final project. Lesson two wraps up the course and provides a reading on Scrum Master certification opportunities. In the bonus content lesson, you learn about personal portfolio development and tips on creating a great Scrum Master resume. A personal portfolio is a great way to share who you are, showcase the work you have accomplished, and demonstrate that you have the skills to excel in a potential new role.
2 videos6 readings1 peer review
