Kanban is a system for managing the workflow of a project by mapping it out visually on a board. The goal of the system is to attempt to visualize the factors in your process that can potentially slow down a project. The software industry particularly uses it to improve processes. A Japanese automotive executive developed the kanban system in the 1940s, and you can use it to make improvements to your process and improve how your team or office accomplishes tasks. The kanban method can improve efficiency and productivity.
The kanban method can help you make your processes more efficient and agile. Kanban allows you to visualize your workflows and encourage collaboration and cooperation. The kanban process encourages your team members to self-improve and work more systematically once they have identified the roadblocks that prevent them from accomplishing tasks. Although the software industry is where you'll see kanban in use the most, your team can benefit from the principles of kanban no matter what sector you work in.
If you implement the kanban techniques of workflow management in your office or on your team, you can develop better collaboration, a sustainable pace of work, and more efficient productivity among your colleagues. Kanban encourages gradual improvement among all members of a team, so everyone in the workplace benefits from the organization that kanban brings. If your workplace improves over time as a result of implementing kanban, you can find yourself in line for promotions or new career opportunities.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn the principles of kanban and how to apply them to your life and career. Instructors are among the best in academia, and you can learn from professors at such esteemed institutions as the University of Virginia and Rutgers. You'll learn how to create a more agile and efficient workplace, and you can take that knowledge to further your career and find new opportunities for advancement.