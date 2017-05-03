About this Course

39,421 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to select and test agile practices to adaptively improve your team’s practice of agile

  • How to create an agile team charter that aligns your team’s focus with company strategy while leaving it free to work creatively

  • How to facilitate retrospectives with your team to iteratively, collaboratively improve your practice of agile

  • How to support your team’s transition to agile

Skills you will gain

  • agile product management
  • Agile Software Development
  • backlog management
  • Kanban
  • XP
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(3,198 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Agile Team

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Learning and Deciding

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 117 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Building and Managing

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 113 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Practicing Agile

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING AN AGILE TEAM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder