- hypothesis-driven development
- Design Thinking
- User Experience (UX)
- agile
- Lean Startup
- agile user stories
- User Experience Design (UXD)
- Agile Software Development
- Product Management
- Software Development
- Usability Testing
- Continuous Delivery
Agile Development Specialization
Drive to Value with Agile Methods . Master an adaptive approach to product development
What you will learn
How to determine what's valuable to a user early by focusing your team on testable narratives and creating a strong shared perspective
How to drive a focus on outcomes over outputs by facilitating a culture of experimentation and a test-driven, results-driven approach to agile
How to charter and focus an analytics (and data science) program that enhances your core objectives
How to iteratively identify and test the right agile practices from leading frameworks like scrum, XP, and kanban to your team's work
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
You will apply agile practices to a project of your choice or to a provided venture concept. Over the course of the Specialization, you will define what's valuable to the user, design end to end testing, and charter your team with an adaptive view of the right agile practices that make sense for them. You’ll finish the Specialization with a portfolio-building design brief that demonstrates your learning and specialized skills in agile product development.
Some familiarity with software development is helpful, but not required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Agile Meets Design Thinking
Despite everyone's good intentions, hard work and solid ideas, too many teams end up creating products that no one wants, no one can use, and no one buys. But it doesn't have to be this way. Agile and design thinking offer a different--and effective--approach to product development, one that results in valuable solutions to meaningful problems. In this course, you’ll learn how to determine what's valuable to a user early in the process--to frontload value--by focusing your team on testable narratives about the user and creating a strong shared perspective.
Hypothesis-Driven Development
To deliver agile outcomes, you have to do more than implement agile processes- you have to create focus around what matters to your user and constantly test your ideas. This is easier said than done, but most of today’s high-functioning innovators have a strong culture of experimentation.
Agile Analytics
Few capabilities focus agile like a strong analytics program. Such a program determines where a team should focus from one agile iteration (sprint) to the next. Successful analytics are rarely hard to understand and are often startling in their clarity. In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, you'll learn how to build a strong analytics infrastructure for your team, integrating it with the core of your drive to value.
Managing an Agile Team
While agile has become the de facto standard for managing digital innovation teams, many wonder if they’re doing it ‘right’. Twitter is full of jokes about how teams say they do agile but don’t ‘really’ do it. The reality is that getting the most out of agile is less about observing specific procedures and more about how a team focuses and measures their progress.
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
