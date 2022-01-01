Prior to starting this course, we recommend that you complete the first two courses in this specialization: Introduction to Scrum Master Training and Scrum Methodology.
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Scaling Agile and the Team-of-Teams
In this module, we will take a look at the topics covered in this course. We will introduce scaling Scrum and Agile, discuss some prompts for change, and starting the Scrum journey. We'll also explore Scaled Agile Planning Methods and the Agile Program, including Agile Portfolios and Solution Integration. Lastly, we'll discuss Test Driven Development and Behavior Driven Development.
Custom Software for Custom Hardware
In this module, we're going to take a look at developing and delivering custom hardware for custom software, as well as the opposite: custom software for custom hardware.
In this Specialization, you'll learn about managing tasks and events within a Sprint, Scrum terminology and roles, Scrum reporting, and managing risks. We'll discuss Story Points and User Stories, scaling Scrum, Continuous Integration, test-Driven Development (TDD), and Behavior Driven Development (BDD).
