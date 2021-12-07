Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Scrum Master Certification: Scaling Agile and the Team-of-Teams by LearnQuest

4.5
stars
116 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

Prior to starting this course, we recommend that you complete the first two courses in this specialization: Introduction to Scrum Master Training and Scrum Methodology. This is the third course in the Certified Scrum Master specialization: Scaling Agile and the Team-of-Teams....

AA

Jan 22, 2022

It is good course to improve the knowledge and so that we can implement what we work in the regular work

AU

Jan 1, 2022

An amazing course. I have learned interesting knowledge for myself.

By Kerrn R

Dec 7, 2021

There were a lot of info that seemed too technical for that of a scrum master. It seemed like this course belonged to an IT programming course instead. There was also an error in the first quiz that gives you feedback that you got the answer correct but it grades you wrong anyway

By Marija L

Oct 22, 2021

There is little valuable information here to learn and he course is quite badly written, especially the tests. There is more value in the referenced readings, but all in all the whole learnings of this course could be passed on a one-pager.

By Dmytro P

Aug 29, 2021

Hi! This course will not help you if you plan to be prepared for PSM exam. Choose another course.

By Supriya s

Apr 25, 2022

Don't buy this Course this does not help with the purpose.

By Cesar J G U

Aug 7, 2021

This is a wonderful opportunity to learn step by step about the Agile Methodology Scrum for the Hardware and Software projects and focus to the Team of The Teams. You can do it too, just click and go ahead. Thank you Mr. Jim Sullivan, thank you LearnQuest, Thank you Coursera. Kind Regards.

By Eduardo A T

Jan 17, 2022

Very interest approach to combine hardware and software integration by using emulators, and implementing agile strategies

By Anasuya S A

Jan 22, 2022

It is good course to improve the knowledge and so that we can implement what we work in the regular work

By AKHMEDOV U

Jan 2, 2022

An amazing course. I have learned interesting knowledge for myself.

By Henry C

Mar 14, 2022

A lot of reading but the information was helpful and needed

By Rupa B L

May 21, 2022

L​earned about more complex scrum teams/projects

By Marcos F N B

Aug 29, 2021

Great course! Very well-structured!

By David M

Aug 27, 2021

Practical and easy to understand.

By Lisa C

Dec 23, 2021

They make learning SCRUM so easy

By Bujato H S L

Dec 20, 2021

Excelente curso

By CLAUDIO T M

Mar 20, 2022

Great course!

By Muhammad W A

Jan 9, 2022

Good Practice

By Nhu N

Sep 26, 2021

Good to learn

By SOHOU K D W E

Aug 13, 2021

Thanks You !

By Cristiam J S Z

Oct 11, 2021

Very nice

By Mousa J G

May 19, 2022

THANKS

By jai g

Apr 21, 2022

great

By Tomás F L

Mar 14, 2022

Nice!

By Rapolas R

Apr 16, 2022

Good amount of detailed material. Quite thourough. At points it's hard to concentrate because of the delivery. Spelling mistakes in the course text. It would be good to be able to download more course material like the slides being used. There wasn't any project at the end of the course like other specialisations.

By Wallace G

Oct 5, 2021

I'd like to give this section a 4.5, but it's not a 5. It's in the third session that you start getting repetitive information. There's still new info and new thoughts, but there's a decent amount of repeat topics.

By Karabo S

May 6, 2022

e​xcellent

