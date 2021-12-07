AA
Jan 22, 2022
It is good course to improve the knowledge and so that we can implement what we work in the regular work
AU
Jan 1, 2022
An amazing course. I have learned interesting knowledge for myself.
By Kerrn R•
Dec 7, 2021
There were a lot of info that seemed too technical for that of a scrum master. It seemed like this course belonged to an IT programming course instead. There was also an error in the first quiz that gives you feedback that you got the answer correct but it grades you wrong anyway
By Marija L•
Oct 22, 2021
There is little valuable information here to learn and he course is quite badly written, especially the tests. There is more value in the referenced readings, but all in all the whole learnings of this course could be passed on a one-pager.
By Dmytro P•
Aug 29, 2021
Hi! This course will not help you if you plan to be prepared for PSM exam. Choose another course.
By Supriya s•
Apr 25, 2022
Don't buy this Course this does not help with the purpose.
By Cesar J G U•
Aug 7, 2021
This is a wonderful opportunity to learn step by step about the Agile Methodology Scrum for the Hardware and Software projects and focus to the Team of The Teams. You can do it too, just click and go ahead. Thank you Mr. Jim Sullivan, thank you LearnQuest, Thank you Coursera. Kind Regards.
By Eduardo A T•
Jan 17, 2022
Very interest approach to combine hardware and software integration by using emulators, and implementing agile strategies
By Anasuya S A•
Jan 22, 2022
By AKHMEDOV U•
Jan 2, 2022
By Henry C•
Mar 14, 2022
A lot of reading but the information was helpful and needed
By Rupa B L•
May 21, 2022
Learned about more complex scrum teams/projects
By Marcos F N B•
Aug 29, 2021
Great course! Very well-structured!
By David M•
Aug 27, 2021
Practical and easy to understand.
By Lisa C•
Dec 23, 2021
They make learning SCRUM so easy
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 20, 2021
Excelente curso
By CLAUDIO T M•
Mar 20, 2022
Great course!
By Muhammad W A•
Jan 9, 2022
Good Practice
By Nhu N•
Sep 26, 2021
Good to learn
By SOHOU K D W E•
Aug 13, 2021
Thanks You !
By Cristiam J S Z•
Oct 11, 2021
Very nice
By Mousa J G•
May 19, 2022
THANKS
By jai g•
Apr 21, 2022
great
By Tomás F L•
Mar 14, 2022
Nice!
By Rapolas R•
Apr 16, 2022
Good amount of detailed material. Quite thourough. At points it's hard to concentrate because of the delivery. Spelling mistakes in the course text. It would be good to be able to download more course material like the slides being used. There wasn't any project at the end of the course like other specialisations.
By Wallace G•
Oct 5, 2021
I'd like to give this section a 4.5, but it's not a 5. It's in the third session that you start getting repetitive information. There's still new info and new thoughts, but there's a decent amount of repeat topics.
By Karabo S•
May 6, 2022
excellent