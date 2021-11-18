This course is designed to help Scrum beginners become more proficient with Agile Scrum. This course explores layering other Agile methodologies on top of Scrum.
This course is part of the Scrum Master Certification Specialization
LearnQuest
Creating an Agile Solution with Scrum with XP
In this module, we are going to discuss Test-driven Development (TDD) and Continuous Integration with XP. We'll also take a look at Pair Programming and Behavior Driven development.
Lean Agile Solutions and Scrum
In this module, we'll discuss combining Lean practices and Scrum, implementing Kanban, and cross-functional teams.
Scrum and the DevOps Methodology
In this module, we are going to delve into DevOps. We'll explore the DevOps Mindset, DevSecOps, virtualization, and Continuous Deployment.
Excellent intro do DevOps and Scrum. I would like to know more about Kanban and Lean.
Excellent course content and assessments are really chalenging!! Good course to recommend.
About the Scrum Master Certification Specialization
In this Specialization, you'll learn about managing tasks and events within a Sprint, Scrum terminology and roles, Scrum reporting, and managing risks. We'll discuss Story Points and User Stories, scaling Scrum, Continuous Integration, test-Driven Development (TDD), and Behavior Driven Development (BDD).
