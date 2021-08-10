BP
Apr 23, 2022
Excellent course content and assessments are really chalenging!! Good course to recommend.
RV
Jan 27, 2022
Very well explained, covers a lot of topics with easy to follow language and examples.
By Stacey W•
Aug 10, 2021
Really enjoyed this course. Lots of practical learning on how agile can be combined with other methodologies such as Dev Ops and Lean. I liked the practical exercises which help to put the theory into practice.
By K. A W•
May 19, 2022
There were some typos in the transcribed text portions of the lectures that were off putting. As well, there were a few answers, as they were worded, were challenging to choose correctly, as stated. I frankly prefer a pedagogic style of more frequent quizzes, being administrered, in an "as-you-go" method, rather than at the end of each module. The more frequent quizzes should be seen as just that - quizzes, which (imho) improve principal concept and vocabulary recall. It would have been nicer, then after each chapeter, to have a "final" which could include randomized questions, or re-worded questions, from the quizzes administered along the way.
I can see this being helpful to non-native English language speakers, and perhaps to adult students for whom formized study may not be regularly practiced, or whom may have barriers to traditional online learning formats.
Just a few thoughts. In my prior work, I was a subject matter expert in adaptive technological support services for non-neurotypical adult learners, hence the nature of my feedback.
Thanks for asking for my feedback! Cheers!
By Balamurugan P•
Apr 24, 2022
By Rafael V•
Jan 28, 2022
By David M•
Aug 29, 2021
It is an easy course to follow, very well explained and quality content.
By ELANGOVAN G•
Mar 25, 2022
Course was very nice and explained well.
By Lynnette S•
Mar 30, 2022
vey clear direct
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 20, 2021
Excelente curso
By Luis U•
Apr 13, 2022
Great course
By Xara U•
Jan 30, 2022
Gracias S4L
By Edwuard J P C•
Dec 4, 2021
Excellent!
By Osman V•
Apr 27, 2022
Excellent
By Cristiam J S Z•
Oct 11, 2021
I like it
By Mousa J G•
May 19, 2022
THANKS
By Wallace G•
Oct 5, 2021
The course in total was good, I felt like the fourth session was a bit too repetitive. In my opinion, the course could have been completed in 2.5 sections, not 4, so there was a decent amount of redundant information.
By Davor G•
Jul 15, 2021
Very valuable, but rather basic. Presentations cold be shorter and straight to the point.
By Bruno R S•
Nov 19, 2021
Excellent intro do DevOps and Scrum. I would like to know more about Kanban and Lean.
By Francisco J G C•
Jan 26, 2022
Course needs more hands on exercises
By massimo t•
Feb 17, 2022
very comprehensive training
By Adedeji A•
Apr 14, 2022
.
By Timothy B•
Mar 1, 2022
Connecting the content to the roles of Scrum Master more often would have made this course much better.
By Billy R R J•
May 19, 2022
Good introduction into the basic concepts of Scrum.
By Dmytro P•
Aug 29, 2021
Hi! This course will not help you if you plan to be prepared for PSM exam. Choose another course.
By m c•
Jan 5, 2022
poor presentation many typos Training materials are from commercials and Wikipedia not useful for Scrum certificate