Chevron Left
Back to Combining Scrum with Other Agile Methodologies

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Combining Scrum with Other Agile Methodologies by LearnQuest

4.7
stars
128 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed to help Scrum beginners become more proficient with Agile Scrum. This course explores layering other Agile methodologies on top of Scrum. This is the fourth course in the Certified Scrum Master specialization. We recommend completing the first three courses before beginning this one....

Top reviews

BP

Apr 23, 2022

Excellent course content and assessments are really chalenging!! Good course to recommend.

RV

Jan 27, 2022

Very well explained, covers a lot of topics with easy to follow language and examples.

Filter by:

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for Combining Scrum with Other Agile Methodologies

By Stacey W

Aug 10, 2021

Really enjoyed this course. Lots of practical learning on how agile can be combined with other methodologies such as Dev Ops and Lean. I liked the practical exercises which help to put the theory into practice.

By K. A W

May 19, 2022

There were some typos in the transcribed text portions of the lectures that were off putting. As well, there were a few answers, as they were worded, were challenging to choose correctly, as stated. I frankly prefer a pedagogic style of more frequent quizzes, being administrered, in an "as-you-go" method, rather than at the end of each module. The more frequent quizzes should be seen as just that - quizzes, which (imho) improve principal concept and vocabulary recall. It would have been nicer, then after each chapeter, to have a "final" which could include randomized questions, or re-worded questions, from the quizzes administered along the way.

I can see this being helpful to non-native English language speakers, and perhaps to adult students for whom formized study may not be regularly practiced, or whom may have barriers to traditional online learning formats.

Just a few thoughts. In my prior work, I was a subject matter expert in adaptive technological support services for non-neurotypical adult learners, hence the nature of my feedback.

Thanks for asking for my feedback! Cheers!

By Balamurugan P

Apr 24, 2022

Excellent course content and assessments are really chalenging!! Good course to recommend.

By Rafael V

Jan 28, 2022

Very well explained, covers a lot of topics with easy to follow language and examples.

By David M

Aug 29, 2021

It is an easy course to follow, very well explained and quality content.

By ELANGOVAN G

Mar 25, 2022

Course was very nice and explained well.

By Lynnette S

Mar 30, 2022

vey clear direct

By Bujato H S L

Dec 20, 2021

Excelente curso

By Luis U

Apr 13, 2022

Great course

By Xara U

Jan 30, 2022

Gracias S4L

By Edwuard J P C

Dec 4, 2021

Excellent!

By Osman V

Apr 27, 2022

Excellent

By Cristiam J S Z

Oct 11, 2021

I like it

By Mousa J G

May 19, 2022

THANKS

By Wallace G

Oct 5, 2021

The course in total was good, I felt like the fourth session was a bit too repetitive. In my opinion, the course could have been completed in 2.5 sections, not 4, so there was a decent amount of redundant information.

By Davor G

Jul 15, 2021

Very valuable, but rather basic. Presentations cold be shorter and straight to the point.

By Bruno R S

Nov 19, 2021

E​xcellent intro do DevOps and Scrum. I would like to know more about Kanban and Lean.

By Francisco J G C

Jan 26, 2022

Course needs more hands on exercises

By massimo t

Feb 17, 2022

very comprehensive training

By Adedeji A

Apr 14, 2022

.

By Timothy B

Mar 1, 2022

Connecting the content to the roles of Scrum Master more often would have made this course much better.

By Billy R R J

May 19, 2022

Good introduction into the basic concepts of Scrum.

By Dmytro P

Aug 29, 2021

Hi! This course will not help you if you plan to be prepared for PSM exam. Choose another course.

By m c

Jan 5, 2022

poor presentation many typos Training materials are from commercials and Wikipedia not useful for Scrum certificate

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder