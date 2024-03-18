This short course will help you gain foundational knowledge of software development on SAP S/4HANA. You will explore the career paths relevant to SAP S/4HANA. The course introduces you to the core architectural concepts in SAP S/4HANA, such as standout features, data modeling, and career paths. Additionally, you will learn about data modeling in SAP S/4HANA and the various development tools and techniques used. These include SQL Script, extract, transform, load (ETL), reporting, and analytics. Further, the course delves into the functional modules of SAP S/4HANA, such as designing enterprise structure, Fiori apps, and statutory and MIS reporting. Finally, the course takes you through the various stages of the SAP Activate methodology for implementation, its deployment options, and the process of migration.
Software Development on SAP HANA
What you'll learn
Explain the fundamental features of SAP S/4HANA and its key advantages.
Describe the process of data modeling in SAP S/4HANA.
Explain the deployment options and implementation methodology in SAP S/4HANA.
Describe the key objectives of the SAP S/4HANA functional modules.
January 2024
6 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of SAP S/4HANA and its core architectural concepts. You will gain insight into the key features of SAP S/4HANA and related services, such as SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. You will also learn about the vital characteristics of the SAP S/4HANA database and the various career paths related to SAP S/4HANA. The module also delves into the architectural concepts of SAP S/4HANA, such as database storage, in-memory computing, aggressive compression, and related deployment options.
What's included
5 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about data modeling in SAP S/4HANA. This includes the definition of data modeling and fundamentals of data modeling, including types of information views, objects, packages, and privileges applicable. You will also learn about the common developer tools available in SAP S/4HANA. Additionally, the module will take you through the various development tools and techniques in SAP S/4HANA, such as SQL Script, extract, transform, and load (ETL), reporting, and analytics.
What's included
4 videos1 reading2 assignments
In this module, you will learn the roles and responsibilities of an SAP functional consultant, such as designing enterprise structure, system configuration, module integration, and statutory and MIS reporting. Further, the module delves into the various stages of the SAP Activate methodology for implementation, its deployment options, and the process of migration.
What's included
5 videos3 readings2 assignments
