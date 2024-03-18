SkillUp EdTech
Software Development on SAP HANA
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the fundamental features of SAP S/4HANA and its key advantages.

  • Describe the process of data modeling in SAP S/4HANA.

  • Explain the deployment options and implementation methodology in SAP S/4HANA.

  • Describe the key objectives of the SAP S/4HANA functional modules.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of SAP S/4HANA and its core architectural concepts. You will gain insight into the key features of SAP S/4HANA and related services, such as SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. You will also learn about the vital characteristics of the SAP S/4HANA database and the various career paths related to SAP S/4HANA. The module also delves into the architectural concepts of SAP S/4HANA, such as database storage, in-memory computing, aggressive compression, and related deployment options.

5 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about data modeling in SAP S/4HANA. This includes the definition of data modeling and fundamentals of data modeling, including types of information views, objects, packages, and privileges applicable. You will also learn about the common developer tools available in SAP S/4HANA. Additionally, the module will take you through the various development tools and techniques in SAP S/4HANA, such as SQL Script, extract, transform, and load (ETL), reporting, and analytics.

4 videos1 reading2 assignments

In this module, you will learn the roles and responsibilities of an SAP functional consultant, such as designing enterprise structure, system configuration, module integration, and statutory and MIS reporting. Further, the module delves into the various stages of the SAP Activate methodology for implementation, its deployment options, and the process of migration.

5 videos3 readings2 assignments

Instructor

Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,430 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

