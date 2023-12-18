Prep for Microsoft Azure Data Engineer Associate Cert DP-203

This course will guide you on how to prepare for the DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure certificate exam.
By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Explain how to design data for analysis using Azure Databricks, Apache Spark, and Azure Synapse pipelines. - Describe how to ingest, clean, and transform data using Azure Synapse. - Identify data processing solutions using Azure Databricks and manage pipelines in Azure Synapse pipelines. - Discuss the steps to secure, optimize, and monitor data storage using Azure Synapse Analytics. This course is designed for IT professionals who want to prepare for the Microsoft DP-203 exam and demonstrate their expertise in creating analytical solutions by integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from multiple data sources, such as structured, unstructured, and streaming data systems. According to Microsoft, candidates for the DP-203 exam should have experience with operationalization of data pipelines and ensure that data stores are high-performing, efficient, organized, and reliable, given a set of business requirements and constraints. You should be able to identify and troubleshoot operational and data quality issues, and design, implement, monitor, and optimize data platforms to meet the data pipelines.