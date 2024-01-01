Profile

Prateek Kumar

    Bio

    Prateek Kumar is a Microsoft-certified trainer with a passion for empowering individuals and organizations through the dynamic world of technology. With a rich background in SQL server and Azure, Prateek brings a unique blend of technical expertise and instructional prowess to the learning environment. Prateek specializes in the Microsoft ecosystem, showcasing proficiency in different platforms such as Azure, SQL Server, Power BI, Microsoft Excel, and many more. His depth of knowledge extends across the latest Microsoft technologies enabling him to deliver up-to-date training sessions. Certifications: MCT, MCP, DP-500, DP-300, DP-203, DP-900, AZ-900, PL-300, PL-500

    Courses - English

    Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure

    Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure

    Networking and Migration in Azure

    Prep for Microsoft Azure Data Engineer Associate Cert DP-203

