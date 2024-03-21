SkillUp EdTech
Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure
Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure

Prateek Kumar
Prateek Kumar

What you'll learn

  • Discuss the principles and importance of cloud governance in an organization.

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of Microsoft Azure, including its key services, infrastructure, and its cloud computing model.

  • Explain the importance of integrating on-premises and cloud-based authentication solutions and describe encryption and data protection mechanisms.

  • Identify role-based access control (RBAC) strategies for fine-grained access management.

There are 4 modules in this course

This module begins with an overview of the fundamental concepts of Microsoft Azure, including its key services, infrastructure, and the cloud computing model. You’ll be able to explain the principles of design governance in Azure and discuss the practical application of creating and managing Azure subscriptions and accounts. You’ll also learn how to design and implement solutions using Azure Policy and define the skills in tagging within Azure, enabling learners to categorize and organize resources. Finally, you will gain insight into governance solutions.

This module begins with the importance of Azure Active Directory (AAD) and using appropriate Azure Active Directory licenses. You’ll be able to discuss the steps to implement and configure Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions in Azure Active Directory and identify the skills needed to design and implement compute provisioning solutions in Azure. You’ll also explore solutions for deploying and managing applications using Azure App services and containers. Additionally, you will gain insight into defining solutions for managed identities and also explore the features of hybrid entities and Key Vault.

In this module, you will learn about the importance of the principles and components of access management solutions. You’ll be able to describe the steps involved in Azure Active Directory (AD) identity management and the configuration and implementation of identity solutions. The module also discusses the steps to implement and manage Azure subscriptions using role-based access control (RBAC). Additionally, you will gain insight into the various solutions for data integration within Azure. Finally, you will explore more about identifying the knowledge and skills to design and deploy solutions using Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts of authorization and managing identity taught in the Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure course. In this assignment, you will be able to learn about managing identity and authorization of resources in Azure and perform various hands-on exercises to gain a better understanding of the same.

