Microsoft Azure provides a comprehensive suite of security tools and services to help you safeguard your organization's data and applications. Identity Protection and governance is the right course for you if you want to become an Azure security engineer.
Identity Protection and Governance
This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the features of Azure AD Identity Protection.
Explain how to configure Azure ADPIM and work with Azure AD groups and guests.
Implement and configure Azure policies and RBAC in Azure.
Enable resource locks and deploy blueprints in Azure.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
11 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Cloud Computing expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn how to protect identities in Azure AD using Conditional Access, multifactor authentication (MFA), access reviews, and other capabilities. You will learn how to plan and configure privilege identity management (PIM) for roles and resources. You will also learn how to manage, assign, activate, and approve requests for a privileged access group. You will also learn how to investigate and remediate risks detected by Azure AD Identity Protection.
What's included
20 videos14 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about the core principles of enterprise governance. You will gain an in-depth understanding of the shared responsibility model and how it impacts security configuration. You will explore the Azure cloud security advantages. You will learn how to create policies to protect your solutions and configure and deploy access to services using role-based access control (RBAC). You will also learn about the Azure hierarchy of systems.
What's included
7 videos9 readings3 assignments
In this module, you will learn about Azure role-based access control (RBAC) and how to enable and assign RBAC roles, including the key differences between Azure Policy and RBAC. You will learn how to configure the built-in roles in Azure to control access to Azure resources, the structure of role definitions for access control, how to define custom role permissions, and create and assign a custom role to a user. You will also learn how to monitor, maintain, and protect resources. You will learn how to deploy Azure blueprints and design an Azure subscription management plan.
What's included
10 videos7 readings3 assignments
In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.