Microsoft
Identity Protection and Governance 
Microsoft

Identity Protection and Governance 

This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the features of Azure AD Identity Protection.

  • Explain how to configure Azure ADPIM and work with Azure AD groups and guests.

  • Implement and configure Azure policies and RBAC in Azure.

  • Enable resource locks and deploy blueprints in Azure.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

11 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Cloud Computing expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn how to protect identities in Azure AD using Conditional Access, multifactor authentication (MFA), access reviews, and other capabilities. You will learn how to plan and configure privilege identity management (PIM) for roles and resources. You will also learn how to manage, assign, activate, and approve requests for a privileged access group. You will also learn how to investigate and remediate risks detected by Azure AD Identity Protection.

What's included

20 videos14 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about the core principles of enterprise governance. You will gain an in-depth understanding of the shared responsibility model and how it impacts security configuration. You will explore the Azure cloud security advantages. You will learn how to create policies to protect your solutions and configure and deploy access to services using role-based access control (RBAC). You will also learn about the Azure hierarchy of systems.

What's included

7 videos9 readings3 assignments

In this module, you will learn about Azure role-based access control (RBAC) and how to enable and assign RBAC roles, including the key differences between Azure Policy and RBAC. You will learn how to configure the built-in roles in Azure to control access to Azure resources, the structure of role definitions for access control, how to define custom role permissions, and create and assign a custom role to a user. You will also learn how to monitor, maintain, and protect resources. You will learn how to deploy Azure blueprints and design an Azure subscription management plan.

What's included

10 videos7 readings3 assignments

In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses651,131 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions