Manage Identities and Governance in Azure
Manage Identities and Governance in Azure

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

What you'll learn

  • Introduction Certification Overview, Azure Active Directory, Access Control Management, RBAC, Azure Subscriptions and Governance

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

This course is part of the Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the Manage Identities and Governance in Azure Course. This week, we’ll explore the basic course introduction and basic services in Azure. By the end of this course, we will also learn the concepts of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory).

What's included

9 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the Manage Identities and Governance in Azure Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) Users, Groups, and Role-based access control. By the end of the course, we'll learn how to Implement RBAC role assignment options.

What's included

16 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of the Manage Identities and Governance in Azure Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Azure Subscriptions and Resource Groups. By the end of the course, we'll learn how to demonstrate the concepts of Governance Management.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

