Exam AZ-104: Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate is an intermediate-level certification exam from Microsoft for those who are working as System engineers, or administrators. It is an important and fundamental exam for Azure administrators. This AZ-104 exam validates your skills such as implementing, managing, and monitoring the identity, compute, storage, virtual networks, and governance in the Azure cloud. Also, skills such as provisioning, sizing, monitoring, and adjusting resources for business requirements.
The Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Specialization is divided into a set of 5 Courses. These courses cover Domain requirements for appearing in Exam AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator
The detail of the Courses is provided below
Course 1. Manage Identities and Governance in Azure
Course 2. Storage in Azure
Course 3. Compute Resources in Azure
Course 4. Virtual Networks in Azure
Course 5. Monitoring and Backup in Azure
All these courses are further divided into Modules, Lessons, and Video Items. All the courses have a set of Practice Quiz and Graded Quiz available that test the candidate's ability to understand the concept and grasp the topics discussed in the courses.
Applied Learning Project
