Whizlabs
Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Specialization
Whizlabs

Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Specialization

Become Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate. Master in Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

2,995 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(40 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain Skills to understand the Azure Administrator Associate Certificate

  • Learn working with various Azure Services necessary for Associate Level

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.9

(40 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Whizlabs
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 5 course series

Manage Identities and Governance in Azure

Course 16 hours3.9 (29 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Introduction Certification Overview, Azure Active Directory, Access Control Management, RBAC, Azure Subscriptions and Governance

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Container Instances
Category: Azure Virtual Machines
Category: Azure Kubernetes Services

Storage in Azure

Course 24 hours3.7 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • 1. Introduction to Azure Storage Accounts

    2.  Accessing Storage Accounts

    3. Managing data in Azure storage accounts

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Log Analytics Workspace
Category: Azure Site Recovery
Category: Azure Monitor
Category: Azure Backup Service

Compute Resources in Azure

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore Azure VMs, App Services, and Container Services

    Explore VM Availability and Scalability Options, Automate deployment of resources

Skills you'll gain

Category: Virtual Network Peering
Category: Azure Bastion Service
Category: Network Routing and Endpoints
Category: Azure Load Balancer
Category: Azure Virtual Networking

Virtual Networks in Azure

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

  • 1. Working with Virtual Networks

    2. Load Balancing, DNS and Monitor virtual networking

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Active Directory(Azure AD)
Category: Azure Subscriptions
Category: Azure Resource Manager
Category: Azure RBAC and AD Roles
Category: Microsoft Entra

Monitoring and Backup in Azure

Course 54 hours

What you'll learn

  • 1: Demonstration of Azure Monitor

    2: Demonstration of Azure Logs, queries, and Alerts

    3: Backup and Recovery

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Redundancy/Replications
Category: Azure Storage Accounts
Category: Azure Storage Services
Category: Blob Storage Replication

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,429 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions