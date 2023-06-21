Azure: Identity and Access Management Course is the first course of the Exam Prep AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization. This course is designed to describe the basics of Azure Security related to using multiple Azure services.
Azure: Identity and Access Management
This course is part of Exam Prep AZ-500:Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization
Taught in English
Explore the concepts of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD)
Demonstrate the concepts of Azure AD Protection Services
Analyze the concepts of Manage identities in Azure AD
Demonstrate the concepts of Authentication and Authorization in Azure AD
Explore the concepts of Application access in Azure AD
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the basic course introduction and Microsoft Entra Directory Services. We will also explore the concepts of Application access in Microsoft Entra ID. By the end of the course, we'll learn how to analyze the concepts of Managing identities in Microsoft Entra ID.
15 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the Azure: Identity and Access Management Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Protection Services and Authentication and Authorization in Microsoft Entra ID. By the end of this course, we will be able to learn how to Implement Access Management in Azure.
27 videos3 readings4 quizzes
