Whizlabs
Azure: Identity and Access Management
Whizlabs

Azure: Identity and Access Management

This course is part of Exam Prep AZ-500:Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore the concepts of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD)

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Azure AD Protection Services

    Analyze the concepts of Manage identities in Azure AD

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Authentication and Authorization in Azure AD

    Explore the concepts of Application access in Azure AD

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Exam Prep AZ-500:Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the basic course introduction and Microsoft Entra Directory Services. We will also explore the concepts of Application access in Microsoft Entra ID. By the end of the course, we'll learn how to analyze the concepts of Managing identities in Microsoft Entra ID.

What's included

15 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the Azure: Identity and Access Management Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Protection Services and Authentication and Authorization in Microsoft Entra ID. By the end of this course, we will be able to learn how to Implement Access Management in Azure.

What's included

27 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions