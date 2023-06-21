Whizlabs
Exam Prep AZ-500:Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization
Exam Prep AZ-500:Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization

Become Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate. Master in Microsoft Certified Azure Security Engineer Associate

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain Skills to understand the Azure Security Engineer Associate Certificate

  • Learn working with various Azure Services necessary for Associate Level

Skills you'll gain

Shareable certificate

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 4 course series

Azure: Identity and Access Management

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore the concepts of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD)

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Azure AD Protection Services

    Analyze the concepts of Manage identities in Azure AD

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Authentication and Authorization in Azure AD

    Explore the concepts of Application access in Azure AD

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Azure
Category: Azure AD Authentication Services
Category: Microsoft Entra
Category: Privileged Identity Management (PIM)
Category: Azure AD

Azure: Network Security

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore the concepts of Azure Virtual Networks(VNets).

  • Configure and implement Security for Virtual Networks(VNets).

  • Configure Public & Private Security Access to Azure Resources.

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Azure Firewall Manager and Application Gateway.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Front Door
Category: VNET peering
Category: Azure Firewall Manager
Category: Network Security Groups (NSGs) and Application Security Groups (ASGs)
Category: Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Azure: Compute, Storage, and Database Security

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore the concepts of Azure VMs, Storage Accounts, Container, and SQL DB services

  • Analyze Advanced Security for Compute Resources

  • Configure and Implement Security for Storage Services

  • Demonstration of Kubernetes, Containers, SAS, and SQL DB services

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Container
Category: Azure Disk Encryption (ADE)
Category: Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)
Category: Azure SQL Database
Category: Access Key

Azure: Security Operations Management

Course 49 hours

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Microsoft Defender for Cloud - Security Posture & Threat Protection

  • Configure Security Governance in Azure

  • Implement Security Monitoring and Automation Solutions

  • Demonstrate the concepts of Microsoft Sentinel

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Defender for Cloud
Category: Azure SQL Database
Category: Key Vault
Category: Microsoft Sentinel
Category: Microsoft Defender for Storage

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,429 learners

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

