Exam AZ-500: Microsoft Aure Security Engineer is an intermediate-level certification for Security Engineers and Analysts. It is an important and fundamental exam for Security Engineers. This AZ-500 exam validates your skills such as implementing, managing, and monitoring security for resources in Azure,multi-cloud, and hybrid environments as part of an end-to-end infrastructure. Also, recommend security components and configurations to protect identity & access, data, applications, and networks.
The Exam Prep AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate Specialization is divided into a set of 4 Courses. These courses cover Domain requirements for appearing in Exam AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies
The detail of the Courses is provided below
Course 1. Azure: Identity and Access Management
Course 2. Azure: Network Security
Course 3. Azure: Compute, Storage, and Database Security
Course 4. Azure: Security Operations Management
All these courses are further divided into Modules, Lessons, and Video Items. All the courses have a set of Practice Quiz and Graded Quiz available that test the candidate's ability to understand the concept and grasp the topics discussed in the courses.
Applied Learning Project
