Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
Build a career in Microsoft Azure security. Advance your skills to be job-ready as an Azure security engineer associate. Prepare for the AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies certification exam.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

3,775 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 7 course series

4.6

(28 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Use Azure Active Directory to create and manage users, manage authentication, and implement identity protection and governance.

  • Implement perimeter, network, host, and container security and services such as Azure Key Vault to secure the platform and applications.

  • Secure data by implementing storage security, data sovereignty, database monitoring, encryption, & data masking using tools like Defender for Cloud.

  • Manage security operations with Microsoft Defender and use monitoring tools such as Azure Resource Monitor and Azure Monitor Application Insights.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Secure Access with Azure Active Directory

Course 1 12 hours 4.4 (23 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the features of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and Azure AD Domain Services

  • Create and manage users and groups in cloud and hybrid contexts and configure Azure AD administrative units

  • Describe the authentication and password protection methods available in Azure AD and how to configure and implement multifactor authentication

  • Deploy and configure Azure AD Connect to create a hybrid identity solution

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Kubernetes Service
Category: Network security group
Category: Web application firewall
Category: Front Door and Application Gateway
Category: Azure Firewall

Identity Protection and Governance 

Course 2 14 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the features of Azure AD Identity Protection.

  • Explain how to configure Azure ADPIM and work with Azure AD groups and guests.

  • Implement and configure Azure policies and RBAC in Azure.

  • Enable resource locks and deploy blueprints in Azure.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)
Category: Microsoft Defender for Cloud
Category: azure key vault
Category: Azure Monitor
Category: Azure AD

Implement Platform Protection

Course 3 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe defense in depth.

  • Review core security concepts and approaches that form part of the defense in depth strategy.

  • Implement and configure an Azure Application Gateway to protect your perimeter.

  • Configure and deploy the Azure Web Application Firewall.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure SQL security
Category: Storage encryption
Category: Azure files security
Category: Azure AD RBAC
Category: storage account

Secure Your Applications

Course 4 13 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the purpose of Azure Key Vault and its importance in defense in depth strategy

  • Deploy and manage Key Vault certificates, secrets, and keys to secure access to your applications

  • Explain app registration, types of permissions supported by the Microsoft identity platform and create an Azure AD tenant.

  • Configure Microsoft Graph permissions and web app certificates

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Active Directory Connect
Category: Azure Active Directory administrative units
Category: Azure Active Directory Domain Services
Category: Multi-Factor Authentication
Category: Azure Active Directory

Secure Your Data at Rest

Course 5 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • Deploy shared access signatures (SAS).

  • Enable and monitor database auditing.

  • Enable Defender for SQL for advanced threat protection.

  • Deploy an Always Encrypted implementation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Defender for Cloud
Category: Microsoft Defender for Servers
Category: Azure Monitor
Category: Log Analytics Workspace
Category: Microsoft Sentinel

Manage Security Operations

Course 6 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Configure and monitor metrics and logs in Azure Monitor.

  • Manage applications by using Azure Monitor Application Insights.

  • Implement, configure, and deploy Microsoft Defender for Cloud.

  • Implement just-in-time VPN access to protect against brute-force attacks.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft Graph
Category: azure key vault
Category: Azure AD application registration
Category: Microsoft identity platform
Category: Managed identities

Capstone and Practice Exam (AZ-500)

Course 7 11 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implement multifactor authentication.

  • Create a resource group and a new storage account and provide access to a user.

  • Create a strategy for implementing Azure security using security groups.

  • Set up a virtual machine (VM) to host a website, allowing only HTTP and HTTPS traffic.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Conditional access policies
Category: Azure AD Privileged Identity Management
Category: Azure role-based access control
Category: Azure blueprint
Category: Azure AD identity protection

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses 652,274 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

