This specialization is specifically designed to guide you in preparing for the Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (AZ-305) exam. This courses in this specialization provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic landscape of cloud architecture and deepen your knowledge of Azure’s robust infrastructure services, equipping you with the skills to design and implement scalable, secure, and resilient solutions.
The three courses in the specialization will navigate you through key Azure services, master architectural best practices, and real-world scenarios. From virtual networks to identity management, you can gain hands-on experience to optimize performance and ensure compliance. Additionally, you’ll explore the design of governance, authorization, networking, monitoring, and authentication solutions.
Each course in this specialization blends instructional material, practice and graded assessments, and a final hands-on peer review assignment that enables you to elevate your expertise and guides you to prepare for the AZ-305 certification. It also enables you to demonstrate your proficiency in crafting cutting-edge Azure infrastructure solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.
To do this specialization, candidates must have subject matter expertise in designing cloud and hybrid solutions that run on Azure, including compute, network, storage, monitoring, and security.
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specializationconcludes witha hands-on peer-review assignment. This end-term project incorporates the learnings of the entire course and is reviewed by your peers to foster learning and feedback.
The peer-reviewed assignments will help you to:
Gain a comprehensive assessment for your assignment with diverse feedback
Actively learn with a highly engaging process of peer reviews
Gain a collaborative learning experience
The end-term projects are based on:
Creating a resource in Azure and using monitoring tools
Creating an Azure Active Directory account
Creating a geo-replication of the database to make it highly available