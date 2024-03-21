SkillUp EdTech
AZ-305 Designing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions Exam Prep Specialization
SkillUp EdTech

AZ-305 Designing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions Exam Prep Specialization

Launch your career in designing solutions AZ-305. Master Advanced Azure Infrastructure Solutions for AZ-305 Certification

Taught in English

Prateek Kumar
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Prateek Kumar

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(8 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the fundamental components of Microsoft Azure.

  • Describe how to design and enforce Azure policies for compliance, security, and resource management.

  • Identify and deploy logging and monitoring solutions to track performance, detect issues, and ensure compliance.

  • Discuss the importance of data collection by monitoring tools and enhance overall system performance and migration to Azure.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(8 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from SkillUp EdTech
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Authorization and Managing Identity in Azure

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discuss the principles and importance of cloud governance in an organization.

  • Describe the fundamental concepts of Microsoft Azure, including its key services, infrastructure, and its cloud computing model.

  • Explain the importance of integrating on-premises and cloud-based authentication solutions and describe encryption and data protection mechanisms.

  • Identify role-based access control (RBAC) strategies for fine-grained access management.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Managing Identity with RBAC
Category: Data layer architecture and management
Category: Governance solution design
Category: Azure Active Directory identity management
Category: Design authentication solution

Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of logging and monitoring in cloud environments. 

  • Identify and implement solutions for log retention and archiving based on organizational requirements. 

  • Describe how to configure and deploy Azure Monitor components, including Log Analytics workspaces.

  • Define data protection strategies for various types of data, including databases and file systems.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Monitoring
Category: Azure Active Directory identity management
Category: Logging and monitoring
Category: Role-based access control (RBAC)
Category: Log Analytics

Networking and Migration in Azure

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify and analyze the networking needs of an organization. 

  • Define key networking concepts and requirements based on business objectives.

  • Discuss dependencies, performance considerations, and data migration requirements.

  • Explain the importance of implementing logging and monitoring solutions for network traffic analysis.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Azure Database Migration Service
Category: Logging and monitoring
Category: Azure SQL Database
Category: Azure Storage Services
Category: Log Analytics workspaces

Instructors

Prateek Kumar
SkillUp EdTech
4 Courses390 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions