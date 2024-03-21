This course is a part of the AZ-305 Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions Exam Prep Specialization and provides an overview of networking and migration in Azure. It is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge required to identify, analyze, and address the networking requirements in cloud environments. You will also learn about key networking concepts, business requirements, performance considerations, and data migration requirements.
Taught in English
Identify and analyze the networking needs of an organization.
Define key networking concepts and requirements based on business objectives.
Discuss dependencies, performance considerations, and data migration requirements.
Explain the importance of implementing logging and monitoring solutions for network traffic analysis.
March 2024
7 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module aims to equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to architect robust and efficient network solutions in the Azure cloud environment. You will delve into key networking concepts, explore Azure networking services, and learn how to design networks that meet the performance, security, and scalability requirements of modern applications.
6 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module is designed to empower you with the knowledge and skills required to plan and execute effective migration strategies for workloads to the Azure cloud. You will explore various migration scenarios, learn about key migration services and tools in Azure, and gain insights into best practices for a successful migration journey. Additionally, you will also explore concepts on Azure migration framework, migration tools, and accessing workload.
9 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about how to design and implement high-availability solutions in the Azure cloud. You will also explore key concepts, best practices, and Azure services that contribute to achieving and maintaining high availability for applications and workloads. Additionally, you will also learn about Azure Availability Zones for enhancing the availability of virtual machines. Finally, you will gain more insights into the principles of geo-replication in Azure SQL Database and learn how to configure and manage geo-replication for Azure SQL Database.
6 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts of migrating SQL Server to Azure SQL Database using DMS taught in the Networking and Migration in Azure course. In this assignment, you will be able to learn about migrating SQL server to Azure SQL DB by performing various hands-on exercises to gain a better understanding of the same.
1 video2 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt
