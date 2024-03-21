SkillUp EdTech
Networking and Migration in Azure
Networking and Migration in Azure

This course is part of AZ-305 Designing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Prateek Kumar
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Prateek Kumar

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify and analyze the networking needs of an organization. 

  • Define key networking concepts and requirements based on business objectives.

  • Discuss dependencies, performance considerations, and data migration requirements.

  • Explain the importance of implementing logging and monitoring solutions for network traffic analysis.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

March 2024

March 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module aims to equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to architect robust and efficient network solutions in the Azure cloud environment. You will delve into key networking concepts, explore Azure networking services, and learn how to design networks that meet the performance, security, and scalability requirements of modern applications.

This module is designed to empower you with the knowledge and skills required to plan and execute effective migration strategies for workloads to the Azure cloud. You will explore various migration scenarios, learn about key migration services and tools in Azure, and gain insights into best practices for a successful migration journey. Additionally, you will also explore concepts on Azure migration framework, migration tools, and accessing workload.

In this module, you will learn about how to design and implement high-availability solutions in the Azure cloud. You will also explore key concepts, best practices, and Azure services that contribute to achieving and maintaining high availability for applications and workloads. Additionally, you will also learn about Azure Availability Zones for enhancing the availability of virtual machines. Finally, you will gain more insights into the principles of geo-replication in Azure SQL Database and learn how to configure and manage geo-replication for Azure SQL Database.

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts of migrating SQL Server to Azure SQL Database using DMS taught in the Networking and Migration in Azure course. In this assignment, you will be able to learn about migrating SQL server to Azure SQL DB by performing various hands-on exercises to gain a better understanding of the same.

Instructors

Prateek Kumar
SkillUp EdTech
