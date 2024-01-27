EDUCBA
Azure Network Services
Instructor: EDUCBA

There are 4 modules in this course

This module equips you with a holistic understanding of Azure networking essentials. Beginning with Azure Virtual WAN, you will gain comprehensive insights into its architecture and functionalities. Moving forward, the focus shifts to practical implementation, where you acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to deploy and manage Virtual Hub in the Azure environment effectively. Building on this foundation, the module delves into establishing secure and efficient connectivity between network sites, honing the ability to configure robust connections in an Azure landscape. The culmination is a Graded Assessment, ensuring you are well-prepared to demonstrate mastery of the module's content and apply your acquired expertise.

This module provides a deep dive into Azure ExpressRoute, emphasizing the distinctions between ExpressRoute Direct and Service Provider, ensuring you attain proficiency in implementing and managing Azure ExpressRoute connections. You will then gain practical skills in configuring and managing ExpressRoute circuits efficiently. Moving forward, the focus shifts to expertise in implementing and optimizing ExpressRoute peering configurations, fostering the ability to tailor connections to specific needs. The module concludes by honing proficiency in troubleshooting, enabling you to effectively identify and resolve issues within Azure ExpressRoute connections, ensuring a comprehensive skill set in optimizing and maintaining reliable network connectivity.

This module is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of Azure DNS, starting with establishing a solid foundation in its concepts and operations. You will progress to demonstrate proficiency in configuring and managing Azure DNS components, gaining hands-on experience in optimizing domain services. The module further explores the intricacies of DNS resolution within Azure Virtual Networks, fostering a nuanced understanding of how DNS operates in this environment. The culmination is mastering the configuration and management of Azure Private DNS, ensuring seamless and secure name resolution within private networks, and solidifying your' expertise in Azure DNS deployment and management.

This module gives you the essential knowledge to implement robust network security measures in the Azure environment. Beginning with foundational concepts, you progress to demonstrate proficiency in deploying and managing secure remote access to Azure virtual machines, ensuring a secure infrastructure. The module focuses on acquiring skills in implementing and optimizing adaptive network security measures, enabling you to adapt to evolving threats effectively. Culminating in demonstrating proficiency in implementing secure and efficient network connectivity in Azure, you leave with a comprehensive skill set capable of securing and optimizing network configurations to meet the dynamic demands of Azure environments.

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

