Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization
Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization

Empower Your Career with Advanced Azure Expertise. Master Azure's advanced networking principles, configuring virtual networks, implementing security measures, and optimizing performance for a seamless cloud infrastructure experience

What you'll learn

  • Understanding Azure networking principles, virtual networks, subnets, IP addressing, and network security groups

  • Design, implementation, and securing of robust network architectures using Azure's network services

  • Understanding of Network Performance Monitor, implementation of Azure Accelerated Networking, and performance optimization

  • Exploration of Azure network security and governance, covering RBAC application, Firewall Manager, and Azure Policy

Azure Networking Fundamentals

Course 17 hours

Category: Designing Scalable and Resilient Azure Network Architectures
Category: Monitoring and Troubleshooting Azure Networking
Category: Implementing Network Security in Azure
Category: Configuring and Managing Azure Virtual Networks
Category: Azure Networking Concepts

Azure Network Services

Course 25 hours

Category: Network Security
Category: Azure network design
Category: connectivity
Category: DNS management

Automation and Optimization in Azure

Course 34 hours

Category: connectivity and mastery of Azure Monitor
Category: Azure Resource Manager
Category: creating Virtual Hubs
Category: Optimization of network performance with QoS

Azure Network Troubleshooting and Governance

Course 45 hours

Category: Network Security
Category: Monitoring and Logging
Category: Security Governance
Category: Azure Governance Best Practices
Category: Azure Networking Troubleshooting

