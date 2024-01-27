Course Overview:
Embark on a comprehensive journey to prepare for the Microsoft Certified Azure Network Engineer Associate Exam AZ-700 with our specialized program. This four-course series covers fundamental to advanced concepts, empowering learners with the skills and knowledge required for roles such as Azure Network Engineer, Cloud Solutions Architect, and Cloud Operations Engineer.
Learning Objectives:
Understand Azure networking principles, virtual networks, subnets, and IP addressing.
Gain practical skills in configuring and managing Azure virtual networks, ensuring connectivity, and implementing robust security measures.
Explore secure network design principles, Azure Bastion, and Azure Private Link integration.
Understand Network Performance Monitor, implement Azure Accelerated Networking, and optimize performance.
Explore Azure network security and governance, covering the RBAC application, Firewall Manager, and Azure Policy.
Target Audience:
Aspiring Azure Network Engineers
Cloud Solutions Architects
Cloud Operations Engineers
IT Professionals preparing for Microsoft Certified: Azure Network Engineer Associate Exam AZ-700
Learners Prerequisites:
Familiarity with basic networking concepts
A fundamental understanding of cloud computing
Basic knowledge of Microsoft Azure fundamentals
Course Duration:
This course is designed to be completed within 14 weeks, with 22+ hours of instructional content.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will tackle real-world challenges. From configuring virtual networks to implementing security measures, these projects provide practical experience, reinforcing your expertise and preparing you for success in the dynamic field of Azure networking.
Upon completion of this course, learners will gain:
Develop a solid foundation in Azure networking principles, covering virtual networks, subnets, IP addressing, and network security groups.
Gain hands-on experience in configuring and managing Azure virtual networks, ensuring connectivity, and implementing robust security measures.
Master advanced Azure network services, including creating and managing virtual hubs, implementing ExpressRoute circuits, and configuring Azure DNS.
Showcase expertise in deploying diverse Azure resources using Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates for efficient resource management.
Acquire essential skills in diagnosing and optimizing Azure networks, resolving connectivity, DNS, & latency issues.