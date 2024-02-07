The "Azure Networking Fundamentals" course is the foundational step in a comprehensive certificate program to prepare learners for various entry-level roles in cloud networking. This course offers a holistic overview of key concepts and skills essential for functions such as Azure Network Engineer, Cloud Solutions Architect, and Cloud Operations Engineer.
Azure Networking Fundamentals
This course is part of Azure Network Engineer: AZ-700 Exam Prep & Certification Specialization
Taught in English
January 2024
19 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a holistic grasp of Azure's geographical infrastructure, offering insights into its global architecture. You will master the adept handling of public IP addresses in Azure, seamlessly integrating virtual machines into established Virtual Networks. The module deepens understanding by exploring routing concepts, empowering learners to implement custom routes in Azure. You gain practical skills through comprehensive demonstrations, ensuring they can proficiently navigate and optimize routing configurations. By the module's conclusion, you will possess a robust theoretical foundation and hands-on expertise in key Azure infrastructure components, enabling them to effectively design and manage network configurations.
16 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module guides you in analyzing and distinguishing between connectivity options in Azure, facilitating informed decision-making. You delve into the detailed procedure of establishing Site-to-Site VPN connections, comprehending each step proficiently. The module extends this analytical approach to applying essential skills for competently setting up Point-to-Site VPN connections in Azure. Furthermore, you articulate a comprehensive understanding of VNet peering, demonstrating practical proficiency through active engagement in a VNet Peering Demo. By combining theoretical insights with hands-on experience, you develop the expertise to navigate and implement diverse connectivity solutions within the Azure environment.
15 videos5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module immerses you in the intricacies of load balancing in Azure, exploring a range of options and conducting an in-depth examination of Azure Load Balancer and its SKUs. You analyze and gain proficiency in comprehending Azure Application Gateway, acquiring hands-on skills in its configuration and management. Further, you demonstrate a thorough understanding of Azure Traffic Manager, applying practical skills in its configuration and management. The module concludes with an exploration of Azure Front Door, where you use your comprehensive comprehension alongside becoming acquainted with Azure CDN, enriching your knowledge of content delivery strategies within the Azure ecosystem.
28 videos5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module empowers you to apply an in-depth understanding of Network Security Groups and Application Security Groups in the Azure environment. You achieve a high level of proficiency in comprehending Azure Firewall and exploring its features and functionalities. Additionally, you gain the ability to describe a comprehensive knowledge of Azure DDoS Protection, along with practical skills in configuring and managing protection policies. The module concludes with acquiring the proficiency to describe Azure Network Watcher comprehensively, including its functionalities. Through a balance of theoretical insights and practical applications, you develop expertise in securing and monitoring Azure network environments effectively.
15 videos5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
