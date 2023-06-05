Virtual Networks in Azure Course is the fourth course of Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Specialization. This course teaches a demonstration of Virtual Networking in Azure. This also focuses on Azure DNS and Secure access to virtual networks and load balancing.
Virtual Networks in Azure
This course is part of Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator Associate Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
1. Working with Virtual Networks
2. Load Balancing, DNS and Monitor virtual networking
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
7 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the Virtual Networks in Azure Course. In this week, we’ll explore virtual networking, and load balancing in Azure. By the end of the course, we'll learn the concepts of Load balancing in Azure and Monitoring the virtual networks
What's included
20 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the Virtual Networks in Azure Course. This week, we’ll explore the basic concepts of load balancing, DNS, and Network watcher. By the end of the course, we'll learn how to Implement Monitoring virtual networking.
What's included
12 videos2 readings4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.