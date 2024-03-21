SkillUp EdTech
Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure
Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure

This course is part of AZ-305 Designing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions Exam Prep Specialization

Taught in English

Prateek Kumar
Skill-Up EdTech Team

Instructors: Prateek Kumar

What you'll learn

  • Explain the importance of logging and monitoring in cloud environments. 

  • Identify and implement solutions for log retention and archiving based on organizational requirements. 

  • Describe how to configure and deploy Azure Monitor components, including Log Analytics workspaces.

  • Define data protection strategies for various types of data, including databases and file systems.

Skills you'll gain

This course is part of the AZ-305 Designing MS Azure Infrastructure Solutions Exam Prep Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore the importance of harnessing Azure Monitor effectively for comprehensive cloud monitoring. You will explore how Azure Monitor serves as a central hub for collecting and analyzing telemetry data, gaining insights into the performance, health, and security of Azure resources. Additionally, you will learn to implement automated responses to common issues identified through monitoring. The module also covers the steps involved in creating intelligent automation using Azure Monitor alerts and actions, ensuring a proactive and responsive approach to system anomalies. Finally, you will also learn about the integration options with third-party monitoring and logging tools.

This module delves into critical aspects of data protection and design strategies in Azure, emphasizing the importance of creating robust solutions for backup and recovery. You will also learn about service dependencies, disaster recovery planning, snapshots, effective solutions for non-relational data, and the role of Storage Service Encryption in securing Azure Storage. Additionally, you will explore the mechanisms and best practices for implementing Storage Service Encryption to enhance data security. Finally, this module will also establish a solid understanding of the importance of data protection in modern IT environments.

The module introduces you to the importance of designing effective solutions for managing relational data in the Azure cloud environment. You will explore various Azure database services, optimization strategies, and security measures to ensure the reliability, scalability, and performance of relational databases. Additionally, you will gain insight into the various strategies for optimizing relational database performance. Finally, you will explore the deployment options for the Azure SQL database in more detail.

This is a peer-review assignment based on the concepts of logging and monitoring tools taught in the Logging and Monitoring Tools in Azure course. In this assignment, you will be able to learn about creating and querying in Azure SQL Database and performing various hands-on exercises to gain a better understanding of the same.

Instructors

Prateek Kumar
SkillUp EdTech
SkillUp EdTech

