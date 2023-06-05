Monitoring and Backup in Azure Course is the fifth course of Exam Prep AZ-104: Microsoft Azure
Administrator Associate Specialization. This course teaches the concepts of monitoring, logging, and Backup and Site Recovery and restores services in Azure. Learners will be able to deploy applications in powerful ways using managed repositories. The course is divided into 3 modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 3:00-4:00 Hours of Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands-On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quizzes are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners. By the end of this course, you'll be able to learn the below topics 1. Azure Monitor 2. Azure LogAnalytics Workspace 3. Azure Connection Monitor 4. Azure Backup and Data Recovery Options 5. Azure Site Recovery To be successful in this course, you should have a background in Monitoring, Backup, and Site Recovery Options for both on-premises and cloud environments. This course is for Cloud Engineers, Cloud Analysts, DevOps Support Engineers.