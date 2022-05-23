Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud.
Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for your data.
Data storage in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will learn how using Azure Storage, Azure SQL Database, and Azure Cosmos DB - or a combination of them - for your business scenario is the best way to get the most performant solution. you will also learn how to create an Azure Storage account with the correct options for your business needs.
Connect an app to Azure Storage
In this module, you will create a simple application and add configuration, client library references, and code to connect it to Azure Storage.
Secure your Azure Storage account
In this module, you will learn how Azure Storage provides multilayered security to protect your data. You will find out how to use access keys, to secure networks, and to use Advanced Threat Protection to proactively monitor your system.
Store application data with Azure Blob storage
In this module, you will build an app that stores user files with Azure Blob storage.
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
