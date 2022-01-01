About this Course

Course 7 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Use Azure RBAC to manage access to resources in Azure
  • Use access keys to secure networks
  • Set up policies to protect cloud-based data
  • Secure web applications on Azure
Course 7 of 8 in the
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Protect workloads in Microsoft Azure

Week 2

Protect data and accounts in Microsoft Azure

Week 3

Secure resources in Microsoft Azure

Week 4

Secure your Azure SQL Database

About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep

