Azure was designed for security and compliance. in this course, you will learn how to leverage the built-in services to store your app data securely to ensure that only authorized services and clients have access to it. This course will help you prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
5 weeks of study, 1-2 hours/week.
Skills you will gain
- Use Azure RBAC to manage access to resources in Azure
- Use access keys to secure networks
- Set up policies to protect cloud-based data
- Secure web applications on Azure
5 weeks of study, 1-2 hours/week.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Protect workloads in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you'll learn about some of the security tools that can help keep your infrastructure and data safe when you work in the cloud. This module is the start of your journey into the world of application security, with the top five defenses for web applications. You will learn how to secure your web applications on Azure and protect your apps against the most common and dangerous web application attacks.
Protect data and accounts in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will learn how to set up policies to classify, retain, and protect your cloud-based data. You will see how Azure Storage provides multilayered security to protect your data. Find out how to use access keys, to secure networks, and to use Advanced Threat Protection to proactively monitor your system. You will also look at how Azure Key Vault provides a secure storage area for managing all your app secrets so you can properly encrypt your data in transit or while it's being stored.
Secure resources in Microsoft Azure
Storing and handling secrets, encryption keys, and certificates directly is risky, and every usage introduces the possibility of unintentional data exposure. In this module, you will learn how to use Azure Key Vault to provide a secure storage area for managing all your app secrets so you can properly encrypt your data in transit or while it's being stored. You will also learn how to learn how to use Azure RBAC to manage access to resources in Azure.
Secure your Azure SQL Database
Azure SQL Database is a great service for the storage of relational data, and there are a number of built-in capabilities you can use to ensure your data is secure and practice defense in depth. In this module, you will look at ways to secure your SQL database by configuring the database firewall, securing access, encrypting communication, and other techniques for database security. With this layered approach, you can help ensure your data is secure.
About the Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for developers participating in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. This program teaches developers how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to implement Azure compute solutions, create Azure Functions, implement and manage web apps, develop solutions utilizing Azure storage, implement authentication and authorization, and secure their solutions by using KeyVault and Managed Identities. Students will also learn how to connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services, and include event- and message-based models in their solutions. The Specialization also covers monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions. This program consists of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the AZ-204 certification exam.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.