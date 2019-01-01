Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Storage in Microsoft Azure for Associate Developers by Microsoft
About the Course
Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud.
This course part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
This is the second in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
By the end of this Professional Certificate program, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....