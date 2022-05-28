About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Beginner Level

Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Develop best practice study methods to prepare for Microsoft certification exams
  • Develop test-taking techniques that work in Microsoft certification exams
Instructor

Offered by

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Certification and Exam Preparation

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exam Prep 1

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Exam Prep 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Full Practice Exam

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep

