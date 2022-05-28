Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the DP-900 Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals certification exam.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
Successful students should start with some basic awareness of computing and Internet concepts, and an interest in extracting insights from data.
- Develop best practice study methods to prepare for Microsoft certification exams
- Develop test-taking techniques that work in Microsoft certification exams
Microsoft
Certification and Exam Preparation
In this module, you’ll also have access to resources that will help you to prepare for the proctored exam, enhance your study techniques, and help develop successful exam strategies. You will have an opportunity to explore some other Microsoft certifications paths that can help to advance your career.
Exam Prep 1
In this module you will practice questions covering core data concepts and skills measured in DP-900 exam.
Exam Prep 2
In this module you will practice questions covering working with non-relational data in Azure skills measured in DP-900 exam and practice questions covering analytics workloads in Azure skills measured in DP-900 exam.
Full Practice Exam
In this module you will take a pratice exam covering all content in Azure Data Fundmanetal specialization.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for IT professionals who want to learn the fundamentals of database concepts in a cloud environment, get basic skilling in cloud data services, and build their foundational knowledge of cloud data services within Microsoft Azure. Through five courses, you will prepare to take the DP-900 exam.
